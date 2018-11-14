search on deccanchronicle.com
Didn't misuse power against mining baron Janardhana Reddy: CM Kumaraswamy

PTI
Published Nov 14, 2018, 5:41 pm IST
Reddy, a former Karnataka minister, had alleged 'political conspiracy' against him.
 'Developments are taking place in the court with regard to this case. Neither I nor my government or officials have indulged in hate politics or misused (power) in this issue. I'm saying this very clearly,' Kumaraswamy told reporters here. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Wednesday said his government has not indulged in "hate politics" or misused power against mining baron G Janardhana Reddy arrested in connection with a multi-crore ponzi scam case.

Reddy, a former Karnataka minister, had alleged "political conspiracy" against him. "Developments are taking place in the court with regard to this case. Neither I nor my government or officials have indulged in hate politics or misused (power) in this issue. I'm saying this very clearly," Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

 

After remaining elusive Since November 7, Reddy had appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police, which had arrested him Sunday after marathon questioning. A Metropolitan Magistrate court had subsequently remanded him to judicial custody till November 24. The CCB had launched a hunt for Reddy last week in connection with a transaction of crores of rupees, allegedly linked to a ponzi scheme.

It was on the lookout for Reddy and his close aide, Ali Khan, who had allegedly struck a Rs 20-crore deal with Syed Ahmed Fareed of Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd, a company accused of involvement in the ponzi scheme, to bail him out from the Enforcement Directorate investigation.

