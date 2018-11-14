search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress cannot look beyond one family, says BJP

PTI
Published Nov 14, 2018, 3:57 pm IST
Updated Nov 14, 2018, 4:04 pm IST
Javadekar said Cong never mentioned Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
'If democracy is thriving in India, it is because of the Constitution. It was the constituent assembly headed by Baba Sahab Ambedkar and having many other eminent people which laid the foundation of democracy,' Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters. (Photo: File)
 'If democracy is thriving in India, it is because of the Constitution. It was the constituent assembly headed by Baba Sahab Ambedkar and having many other eminent people which laid the foundation of democracy,' Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The BJP Wednesday said the Congress could not look beyond one family or recall the contribution of others to the country, hitting back at the opposition party after Shashi Tharoor credited institutional structures created by Jawaharlal Nehru for a "chaiwala" like Narendra Modi becoming the prime minister.

"If democracy is thriving in India, it is because of the Constitution. It was the constituent assembly headed by Baba Sahab Ambedkar and having many other eminent people which laid the foundation of democracy," Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters.

 

The Congress could not think beyond one family and this was underlined again, he said, without taking any name. Speaking at the re-launch of his book on Nehru, Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, had Tuesday said if the country had a "chaiwala" as its prime minister, it was because the first prime minister of independent India had made it possible to create the institutional structures through which any Indian could aspire to rise to the highest office in the land. Javadekar said the Congress talked only about one family and never mentioned the likes of Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The opposition party wanted to restrict historical references to one family, he added. Modi was such a "magnanimous" prime minister that he had mentioned umpteen number of times that all prime ministers had contributed to the country while the Congress never mentioned the name of P V Narasimha Rao, Javadekar said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also rejected former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's charge that the government was undermining Nehru's legacy. "It is not. We are making memorials of all prime ministers in the complex where Nehru lived. This is to pay tribute to everybody. It is not undermining. All prime ministers have contributed to this country. But that goes beyond one family and that is why the Congress is upset," he said.

At the same event Tuesday, Gandhi had said the Nehruvian legacy was being "undermined" by those in power and that they had "contempt" for the country's first prime minister for all that he did to build an India, which they wanted to change for the "worse".  

...
Tags: bjp, congress, shashi tharoor, prakash javadekar, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

5 books you should gift your kids this Children’s Day

Here are 5 books you should gift your kids this Children’s Day
 

World Diabetes Day: Nearly 70 per cent of Indian diabetics have uncontrolled diabetes

Research shows that as many as 67% of diabetes patients in India do poorly on their HbA1c test. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

On Children’s Day, this MS Dhoni video winning young fan’s heart goes viral; watch

MS Dhoni continues to be an integral part of India’s ODI set up as Virat Kohli’s men continue their preparation towards next year’s ICC World Cup in England. (Photo: AP)
 

Cars in demand: Maruti Alto, Renault Kwid top segment sales in October 2018

The Renault Kwid has gained the most with a MoM increase of 9.19 per cent in sales.
 

Millennials prefer quick-to-make and cost-effective food: Chef Vikas Khanna

I am a big fan of oats and given that they are a rich source of protein, fibre and energy, a fistful of oats added to any dish can make it a perfect way to start the day, says chef Vikas Khanna.
 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra pushed from Independence Day to Christmas 2019

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Tel Aviv for 'Brahmastra'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Haryana: INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala expels older son for 'anti-party activities'

Ongoing feud within Chautala family escalated with INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala expelling his son Ajay Singh from primary membership of party for alleged anti-party activities. (Photo: File | PTI)

Sachin Pilot, Gehlot to contest Rajasthan Assembly polls; BJP MP joins Congress

Ashok Gehlot welcomes Dausa MP Harish Chandra Meena (centre) into the Congress on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Congress encouraged corruption, naxalism, says Yogi Adityanath

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP with a slogan of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas has launched public welfare schemes for the inclusive development of people belonging to all sections of society, he said. (Photo: File)

Indian-American Neomi Rao to replace Kavanaugh on DC Circuit: Trump

Trump during Diwali celebrations on Tuesday at the historic Roosevelt Room of the White House announced the nomination of the 45-year-old regulatory czar for the DC Circuit which is considered next to the US Supreme Court. (Photo: File)

New life-size statue of Amma replaces the one that barely resembled her

The new life size statue is made of bronze and weighs around 800 kg, a little more than the earlier one, party sources said. (Photo: Twitter | @AIADMKOfficial)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham