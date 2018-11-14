5 jawans, 1 civilian injured as Naxals detonate IED in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

All injured have been admitted to a hospital in Bijapur. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Raipur: Five security personnel, including 4 BSF jawans, and a civilian were injured after Naxals blew up a truck with an IED in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 9 am at Bijapur Ghati, located around 7 km from Bijapur town, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations), Sundarraj P said.

"Four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, belonging to 414th battalion, a District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan, and a civilian, who was driving the vehicle, received injuries in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast," he said.

All injured were shifted to a local hospital in Bijapur, P Sundarraj added.

Bijapur was among the 18 constituencies that voted in the first phase of the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

(With PTI inputs)