2 charred to death after fire breaks out at high-rise in Mumbai's Andheri

PTI
Published Nov 14, 2018, 9:46 am IST
Updated Nov 14, 2018, 9:46 am IST
The fire started on the 5th and 6th floors of a 21-storey building on Vira Desai road at 8:21 pm, an official of the BMC said.
Five fire engines and four jumbo water tankers were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control. (Photo: Twitter | ANi)
Mumbai: Two people were charred to death after a fire broke out at a residential high-rise building in Mumbai's suburban Andheri (West) on Tuesday evening.

While fire brigade personnel rescued three people, another person was missing official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said

 

The fire started on the 5th and 6th floors of a 21-storey building on Vira Desai road at 8:21 pm, an official of the BMC said.

Five fire engines and four jumbo water tankers were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Tags: mumbai fire, andheri fire, vira desai road fire, brihanmumbai municipal corporation (bmc)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




