search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

19-yr-old athlete hangs self to death at JLN hostel in Delhi

PTI
Published Nov 14, 2018, 1:05 pm IST
Updated Nov 14, 2018, 1:05 pm IST
Palender Chaudhary has represented India in 100, 200 meter race at international level and in Youth Asia Athletic meet in Bangkok in 2017.
No suicide note has been recovered, police said, adding the reason behind taking such an extreme step is being probed. (Representational Image)
 No suicide note has been recovered, police said, adding the reason behind taking such an extreme step is being probed. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A 19-year-old athlete allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his hostel room at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in South Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Palender Chaudhary.

 

Police were informed about the matter at 9 pm on Tuesday by Safdarjung Hospital.

Chaudhary was admitted to the hospital in an unconscious state by coach Harkamaljeet Singh, a senior police officer said.

During an inquiry, police learnt that Chaudhary has been residing in Jawaharlal Nehru hostel since November 2016 and was taking training for 100 and 200 meter race, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) said.

Chaudhary hanged himself with the help of a crepe bandage. He was found hanging in the hostel room by a friend. She immediately raised an alarm and cut the bandage with a knife, the officer said.

He was immediately rushed by the coach and other guards to the medical centre of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. After giving him initial treatment, Chaudhary was then taken to Safdarjung hospital for further treatment, the DCP said.

However, doctors at Safdarjung declared him dead on Wednesday morning, the officer said.

Chaudhary has represented India in 100 and 200 meter race at the international level. He also represented India in the Youth Asia Athletic meet in Bangkok in 2017, the senior officer added.

No suicide note has been recovered, police said, adding the reason behind taking such an extreme step is being probed.

Chaudhary's father has arrived from Agra and inquest proceedings have been initiated, the officer said.

...
Tags: palender chaudhary, delhi police, jawaharlal nehru stadium
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Millennials prefer quick-to-make and cost-effective food: Chef Vikas Khanna

I am a big fan of oats and given that they are a rich source of protein, fibre and energy, a fistful of oats added to any dish can make it a perfect way to start the day, says chef Vikas Khanna.
 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra pushed from Independence Day to Christmas 2019

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Tel Aviv for 'Brahmastra'.
 

WhatsApp to delete your data

(Representational image/ Photo: WhatsApp)
 

Women more likely to suffer from depression due to obesity than men: study

A study found that high BMI makes people more likely to be depressed (Photo: AFP)
 

To treat or not to treat: Here are the right ways to feed your dog a treat

In order to ensure that you are doing the right thing and treating them the right way, here are some measures to keep in mind. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

VVS Laxman hails Rohit Sharma captaincy credentials in Virat Kohli's absence

Rohit ended the series as the second highest run-getter behind opening partner Shikhar Dhawan and his fourth T20I hundred in Lucknow was a treat to watch for many. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Watch: Denied more wine, drunk Irish woman abuses Air India crew

In the video shot on-board, the passenger can be heard hurling abuses at the crew member and objecting to not being served more wine. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

‘Wait till Jan 22’: SC declines to stay entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala

The Supreme Court on September 28 lifted ban on entry of women between 10-50 years into the Sabarimala temple. (Photo: File)

SC begins Rafale hearing: Govt hiding behind secrecy clause, says petitioner

Supreme Court begins its crucial hearing on pleas seeking court-monitored probe into procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France. (Photo: File)

5 jawans, 1 civilian injured as Naxals detonate IED in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

All injured have been admitted to a hospital in Bijapur. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

2, including 7-yr-old, dead after fire breaks out at high-rise in Mumbai's Andheri

Five fire engines and four jumbo water tankers were rushed to the spot to bring the fire under control. (Photo: Twitter | ANi)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham