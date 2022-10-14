  
Traffic diversions in place for Venkateshwara Vaibhavotsavam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 14, 2022, 11:21 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2022, 11:21 pm IST
 Rituals being conducted as part of Sri Venkateshwara Vaibhavotsavam (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: In view of the final day of the Sri Venkateshwara Vaibhavotsavam at NTR Stadium on Saturday, traffic diversions would be in place from 3 pm to 8 pm near the venue, Hyderabad traffic police said on Friday.

“During the programme, traffic will be stopped or diverted at various locations," said A.V. Ranganath, joint commissioner of police, Hyderabad Traffic.

Traffic will be diverted at Kavadiguda crossoads, Bakaram bridge and Domalguda T Junction. Traffic from Katta Maisamma temple (Lower Tank Bund) to NTR Stadium will be diverted towards Goshala, at  Lower Tank Bund.
Police said traffic congestion will be expected at Tank Bund, RTC crossroads, Ashoknagar crossroads, Lower Tank Bund, Kavadiguda, Indira Park, Katta Maisamma Junction, Necklace Rotary, Ravindra Bharati, Himayatnagar, Liberty, Narayanguda crossroads and suggested that motorists avoid these roads.

