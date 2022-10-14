Heavy rains likely in Hyderabad today

HYDERABAD: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts in several districts for the next two days and an orange alert for Hyderabad on October 15.

On Thursday, however, the city got a breather after heavy rains led to inundation in several areas on Wednesday. The GHMC limits did not record any rains on Thursday. As per the IMD, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapally, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Sangareddy and Kamareddy on Friday.

On Saturday, the districts of Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri may get heavy rain. All zones of Hyderabad have been issued an orange alert on the day, with moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers forecast.

Following Wednesday’s heavy rainfall, officials have opened six gates of Osmansagar by four feet, and three gates of Himayatsagar by two feet and two other gates by one feet. The current levels of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar are 1,790 feet and 1,763.5 feet, respectively.