  
Nation Current Affairs 14 Oct 2022 Heavy rains likely i ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rains likely in Hyderabad today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 14, 2022, 5:40 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2022, 5:40 am IST
Citizens have been deprived of clear roads when it rains. (DC Image/K. Durga Rao/ file photo)
 Citizens have been deprived of clear roads when it rains. (DC Image/K. Durga Rao/ file photo)

HYDERABAD: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alerts in several districts for the next two days and an orange alert for Hyderabad on October 15.

On Thursday, however, the city got a breather after heavy rains led to inundation in several areas on Wednesday. The GHMC limits did not record any rains on Thursday. As per the IMD, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Peddapally, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Sangareddy and Kamareddy on Friday.

On Saturday, the districts of Warangal, Hanamkonda, Janagaon, Siddipet, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri may get heavy rain. All zones of Hyderabad have been issued an orange alert on the day, with moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers forecast.

Following Wednesday’s heavy rainfall, officials have opened six gates of Osmansagar by four feet, and three gates of Himayatsagar by two feet and two other gates by one feet. The current levels of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar are 1,790 feet and 1,763.5 feet, respectively.

 

...
Tags: automated weather stations, imd alert
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Pointing out that every village secretariat has been receiving Rs 20 lakh for taking up priority works, the CM said the villagers are happy with the allotment. (Photo: DC)

MLAs to be accessible to party workers while touring villages: CM Jagan

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter/@trspartyonline)

Poll panel issues notice to TRS leader for distributing hens, liquor

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced TRS entering national politics at the inauguration of the collectorate complex in Nizamabad. (Photo: @trspartyonline)

In Delhi, KCR discusses BRS pro-farmer policies

Heavy rains led to waterlogged roads in Hyderabad. (Image: DC)

Rains once again expose poor infra in Hyderabad



MOST POPULAR

 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
 

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maiden Pharmaceuticals asked to stop production of cough syrup

Haryana health minister Anil Vij (ANI)

Mig 29K develops technical snag, pilot ejects safely

The Indian Navy's Mig 29 aircraft.(Representational: PTI file image)

Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82

Mulayam Singh Yadav (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

EC bars Thackeray, Shinde camps from using Shiv Sena name, party symbol

The Election Commission on Saturday barred the Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde from using the party name and its election symbol in the Andheri East assembly bypoll. (PTI)

Modi hails pillars of technology, talent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->