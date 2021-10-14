We have to fight unitedly, says National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference (NC) president, Farooq Abdullah, on Wednesday said that the Muslims, Sikhs and Hindus have to fight ‘killers’ together.

He was referring to those involved in the recent target killings in the Valley in which seven J&K residents including two Pandits (Hindus), a Sikh, and three Muslims and a Hindu vendor from Bihar lost their lives.

He reiterated that J&K will never become part of Pakistan but always remain with India “come what may and even if the militants went to the extent of gunning me down too”.

He asserted, “We have to fight the enemies unitedly and don’t be afraid of them”. Abdullah also cautioned, “A storm has gripped the entire India. Muslims, Sikhs and Hindus are being divided across the country. If this won’t stop forthwith, India won’t exist.”

While speaking to reporters after the antim ardas of Supinder Kaur, a school principal and one of the victims of target killings, held in a Srinagar gurudwara, the NC leader said that the divisive politics must end in the country for it to survive and people must stop dividing society on religious lines.

Talking about the situation back home, he said that the militants cannot change the reality which is J&K is part of India and will remain as such.

“We all have to fight them together with courage and not be afraid. Killing a teacher who was teaching students does not serve Islam,” he said.

Meanwhile, veteran Congress leader and former Sadr-e-Riyasat (head of the state) of erstwhile J&K state on Wednesday demanded restoration of its statehood and a “stable” government in the next few months through free and fair elections.

He said that the recent target killings in and outside Srinagar and killing of five Army soldiers in a gun fight with militants in frontier Poonch district “point to the importance of starting the political process as soon as possible" to have a “stable government” for the people.

In a statement here, he said, “While the Lieutenant Governor and the Union Territory government are doing their best, this cannot be a substitute for a freely elected legislature and a full-fledged popular government.” He added that the process of J&K’s delimitation “should not be unduly prolonged” and urged the J&K Delimitation Commission to “fix its own time schedule for completing the exercise”.