Nation Current Affairs 14 Oct 2021 TN lockdown: Govt li ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TN lockdown: Govt lifts curb on weekend worship, shops allowed to function till 11 pm

PTI
Published Oct 14, 2021, 7:06 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2021, 7:06 pm IST
On September 29, the Tamil Nadu government had extended the ongoing lockdown till October 31 with more relaxations
Tuition centres and job fairs, as well, can be conducted by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols, the government said. (PTI file photo)
 Tuition centres and job fairs, as well, can be conducted by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols, the government said. (PTI file photo)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday lifted the restriction on weekend worship in temples with effect from today and also permitted all shops including restaurants and bakeries to function till 11 pm.

The restriction on visiting the beaches on weekends, too, has been relaxed.

 

Tuition centres and job fairs, as well, can be conducted by adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols, the government said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who reviewed the pandemic situation in Tamil Nadu and also the conditions prevailing in the neighbouring States with senior officials, made the announcement on allowing worship in temples on all days in the week.

Reacting to his gesture, BJP state chief K Annamalai said the State government has allowed the opening of temples on all days for worship. "This is what the BJP has been insisting all along and staged a protest on October 7, across the State," Annamalai said and "sincerely thanked" the Chief Minister and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P K Sekar Babu for "acceding to the people's wish."

 

Following the government's announcement, HR & CE Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran directed the joint commissioners and assistant commissioners to make necessary arrangements.

"The Government has permitted the devotees to visit the temples on all days from tomorrow. Necessary arrangements has to be made in accordance with the SOP laid down by the government," the Commissioner said.

In a circular issued on Thursday, Kumaragurubaran asked the department senior officials to visit as many temples as possible tomorrow and verify the preparedness. "Alert the executive officers immediately," he said.

 

Ahead of the temple reopening for darshan, HR & CE Minister Sekar Babu visited the renowned Sri Kalikambal temple here and inspected the arrangements.

On September 29, the Tamil Nadu government had extended the ongoing lockdown till October 31 with more relaxations.

A release from the government on Thursday, quoting the Chief Minister, said the ban on holding political, social, cultural and festivals will however continue to avert the spreading of the Coronavirus. Further, the government relaxed certain restrictions and said beaches will be thrown open to the public during the weekends.

 

Play schools, kindergarten classes and Anganwadis have been allowed to reopen from November 1 and all employees working there should have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Permission has been accorded for 100 people to attend wedding functions from November 1.

...
Tags: tamil nadu, tamil nadu government, tamil nadu lockdown
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

The Union Jal Shakti Ministry issued a notification on July 15, as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, fixing the jurisdictions of the Godavari River Management Board and the Krishna River Management Board. - PTI Photo

Andhra Pradesh fulfils part obligation on Krishna projects

India's step to open vaccine supplies is a major boost to the world in general and South Asia in particular. (PTI file Photo)

India exports 10 crore Covid-19 jabs each to Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Iran

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. (Twitter)

Court to pass order on Aryan Khan's bail plea on October 20

The by-election assumes significance as the ruling TRS is keen on demonstrating that its dominance in state politics continues unchallenged. (Representational Photo:AP)

Triangular contest in Huzurabad bypoll in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Court to pass order on Aryan Khan's bail plea on October 20

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. (Twitter)

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with weakness after fever

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo:PTI)

Cruise ship drug raid: Aryan Khan, 5 others shifted to Arthur Road Jail's common cell

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in its reply, filed in the special court said that the agency's investigation has revealed Aryan Khan's role in illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. (PTI Photo)

Petrol, diesel prices rise after two-day pause

In Mumbai, popularly known as the financial of India, petrol prices were raised by Rs 0.34 to Rs 110.75 per litre, and diesel by Rs 0.37 to Rs 101.4 per litre. (PTI)

Lookout notice issued for man in viral selfie with Aryan Khan at NCB office

Gosavi was the witness in the NCB raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->