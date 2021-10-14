Nation Current Affairs 14 Oct 2021 No Covid vaccination ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No Covid vaccination till Sunday in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 14, 2021, 1:01 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2021, 1:01 am IST
There will be no Covid-19 vaccination in the state from October 14-17, according to the director of public health
Meanwhile, the total vaccinations in the state have been put at 2.82 cores as on Tuesday, on which day 2,41,325 doses were administered.
 Meanwhile, the total vaccinations in the state have been put at 2.82 cores as on Tuesday, on which day 2,41,325 doses were administered. (PTI file photo)

HYDERABAD: There will be no Covid-19 vaccination from October 14-17, according to the director of public health. This will be in addition to the remaining Sundays in this month, taking the total number of holidays for vaccination in October to nine.  

Meanwhile, the total vaccinations in the state have been put at 2.82 cores as on Tuesday, on which day 2,41,325 doses were administered.

 

The government is keen to vaccinate three lakh people everyday. To facilitate the same, centres have been set up across districts and the city. According to estimates, nearly five lakh people from the city are yet to take even one dose of the vaccine.

Telangana state reports 184 new Covid cases

There are 4,211 Covid-19 active cases in the state, according to the latest medical bulletin.

With 184 new cases, the total number has risen to 6,68,450 cases. Following a death on Wednesday, the toll has touched 3,934. The recovery rate in the state is around 98.78 per cent.

 

Due to the festive season and an increase in movement of people to different parts of the country, tests are being conducted on 38,834 samples. This figure is likely to slide further as there will be no vaccination from October 14-17.

New cases continue to be the highest in GHMC limits at 55. Other districts with high numbers include Ranga Reddy (14), Karimnagar (11), Medchal Malkajgiri and Nalgonda with 10 each.

The government has asked people to exercise caution during the festive season and follow safety protocols of masks, hand washing and social distancing. This includes even those who are vaccinated, officials said.

 

