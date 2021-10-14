Nation Current Affairs 14 Oct 2021 Ex-PM Manmohan Singh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with weakness after fever

PTI
Published Oct 14, 2021, 12:50 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2021, 12:50 am IST
The 89-year-old Congress leader had a fever on Monday and had recovered, but he turned weak and was on fluids
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo:PTI)
 Former prime minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever, sources said.

They said the 89-year-old Congress leader had a fever on Monday and had recovered, but he turned weak and was on fluids. The former prime minister was admitted to the cardioneuro unit of the AIIMS and is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik, Singh's personal physician for years.

 

The Congress said the former prime minister is stable and is undergoing routine treatment.

"There are some unsubstantiated rumours with regards to former PM, Dr Manmohan Singh ji's health. His condition is stable. He is undergoing routine treatment. We will share any updates as needed. We thank our friends in media for their concern," AICC secretary Pranav Jha tweeted after he was flooded with queries about Singh's health.

In April this year, Singh was admitted to the hospital due to the coronavirus infection.

Prayers for the early recovery of the former prime minister poured in from a host of leaders across party lines.

 

"Praying for quick recovery and good health of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji who has been admitted to AIIMS," said Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, former Union minister Ashwani Kumar, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also wished Singh a speedy recovery.

Among others, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi and NCP's Nawab Malik also prayed for the ex-prime minister's good health.

...
Tags: manmohan singh, all india institute of medical sciences (aiims), fever
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

To compensate for the loss in green cover, the TTD planted 10-20 saplings for each axed tree and took up massive plantation, besides translocating nearly 193 trees. Representational Image. (AFP)

TUDA plans more Miyawaki forests in Tirupati rural

Meanwhile, the total vaccinations in the state have been put at 2.82 cores as on Tuesday, on which day 2,41,325 doses were administered. (PTI file photo)

No Covid vaccination till Sunday in Telangana

TRS working president KT Rama Rao. (Photo:Twitter)

TRS Vijaya Garjana in Warangal on October 25

Mangaluru City Corporation is witnessing a decrease in Covid19 positivity cases within its limits. (Photo: DC)

Mangaluru City Corporation to take strict measures to restrict covid third wave



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No separate SoPs for festivals like Chhath, Diwali: Govt sources

In this file photo, devotees perform puja to the sun god on the occasion of Chhath puja at Hussainsagar, in Hyderabad. (Photo: S.Surender Reddy/File)

India permits to operate domestic airlines with 100 pc capacity from Oct 18

Earlier today, the Ministry of Civil Aviation circulated a fresh circular to all airlines and airports in India, asking them to provide protocol courtesy support to Members of Parliament at airports. (AFP Photo)

PM unveils Gati Shakti National Master Plan for infrastructure

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the review of the Mega Gatishakti Master Plan, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Press Council will be constituted soon: Tamil Nadu Minister

Tamil Nadu Information and Publicity Minister M P Swaminathan (Wikipedia)

Kerala court awards life sentence to husband for killing wife using cobra

Sooraj S Kumar and Uthra (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->