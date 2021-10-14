Nation Current Affairs 14 Oct 2021 Cruise ship drug rai ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cruise ship drug raid: Aryan Khan, 5 others shifted to Arthur Road Jail's common cell

ANI
Published Oct 14, 2021, 3:29 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2021, 3:29 pm IST
Earlier on Wednesday, the Mumbai Court adjourned the hearing on bail applications of Aryan Khan and others for today
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in its reply, filed in the special court said that the agency's investigation has revealed Aryan Khan's role in illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. (PTI Photo)
 The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in its reply, filed in the special court said that the agency's investigation has revealed Aryan Khan's role in illicit procurement and distribution of contraband. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and five other accused, who were arrested by Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with cruise ship drug raid case, have been shifted to the common cell of the Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after their Covid report came negative, the superintendent of Arthur Road Jail said on Thursday.

They were earlier lodged at the quarantine barrack of the Arthur Road Jail here.

 

However, the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court is hearing a plea for bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the matter.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Mumbai Court adjourned the hearing on bail applications of Aryan Khan and others for today.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in its reply, filed in the special court said that the agency's investigation has revealed Aryan Khan's role in illicit procurement and distribution of contraband.

The agency further said that Aryan Khan used to procure drugs from Arbaaz Merchant who was found in possession of six grams of charas during the raid.

 

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2.

...
Tags: cruise ship, drug raid, arthur road jail
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala during October 14-16, IMD added. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala continues to receive heavy rain, IMD issues orange alert for 6 districts

Last year, the Kerala Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution protesting the privatisation of the airport. (Photo: PTI)

Adani Group takes over operation of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport

The rainfall intensity is very likely to increase in Odisha and adjoining Central India from October 15. (Representational image)

Low pressure area formed in BoB, Odisha, north AP to get moderate rainfall on Dasara

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari during a march 'Chhath Yatra' to urge Delhi government to permit Chhath puja celebrations, at the Sonia Vihar ghat in New Delhi. (PTI)

Allow Chhath puja celebration in Delhi, Covid situation under control: Kejriwal to LG



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with weakness after fever

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo:PTI)

Petrol, diesel prices rise after two-day pause

In Mumbai, popularly known as the financial of India, petrol prices were raised by Rs 0.34 to Rs 110.75 per litre, and diesel by Rs 0.37 to Rs 101.4 per litre. (PTI)

Lookout notice issued for man in viral selfie with Aryan Khan at NCB office

Gosavi was the witness in the NCB raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. (Photo: Twitter)

Allow Chhath puja celebration in Delhi, Covid situation under control: Kejriwal to LG

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari during a march 'Chhath Yatra' to urge Delhi government to permit Chhath puja celebrations, at the Sonia Vihar ghat in New Delhi. (PTI)

Air India unions express concern over employee issues, write to MoCA secretary

An Air India aircraft is pictured at a terminal of the airport in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->