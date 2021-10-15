Nation Current Affairs 14 Oct 2021 Covid cases on the r ...
Covid cases on the rise in Warangal Urban

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 15, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2021, 12:51 am IST
Doctors say that it is also due to the continuous downpours in the region as many people are not able to come to PHC's
There has been a sudden spike of new cases in Warangal Urban, which increased to 17 from six on Thursday. (DC file photo)
HYDERABAD: Telangana on Thursday reported 168 new Covid-19 cases, which is a continuation of the downslide. There has been a steady decline in cases as the daily numbers are less than 200 for the last two weeks.

Due to the festive season, testing of samples has also come down to 31,442.

 

However, there has been a sudden spike of new cases in Warangal Urban, which increased to 17 from six on Thursday.

Government doctors state that it is also due to the weather conditions in the region as many people are not able to come to primary health centres because of continuous downpours.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits recorded 57 new cases, Nalgonda 11, Karimnagar and Medchal Malkajgiri 10 cases each.

The total number of cases in the state stands at 6,68,618 while the death toll is 3,935.

