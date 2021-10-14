Nation Politics 14 Oct 2021 BJP's N V Subha ...
Nation, Politics

BJP's N V Subhash lashes out at Owaisi over Father of Nation remarks

PTI
Published Oct 14, 2021, 9:11 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2021, 10:10 pm IST
Subhash said thousands of people sacrificed their lives for the 'liberation' of Telangana from Nizam rule
BJP leader in Telangana N V Subhash. (Twitter Photo)
 BJP leader in Telangana N V Subhash. (Twitter Photo)

Hyderabad: Taking exception to AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks that the NDA government would remove Mahatma Gandhi and name V D Savarkar as Father of the Nation, BJP leader in Telangana N V Subhash on Thursday alleged that it was Owaisi's "distortion" of history of Telangana in "collusion" with the ruling TRS in the State that deprived people the official celebration of 'Telangana Liberation Day' on September 17.

"He (Owaisi) always criticises Modi ji, Yogi ji, RSS, BJP, Mohan Bhagwat ji, Rajnath Singh ji and now talks about Mahatma Gandhi and Veer Savarkar which is his political bread and butter," Subhash, a grandson of former PM P V Narasimha Rao, said in a statement.

 

It was Owaisi who distorted the history of Telangana "by colluding with CM K Chandrasekhar Rao" as a result of which people of Telangana were unable to celebrate 'Telangana Liberation Day' on September 17, he claimed.

The BJP in Telangana has been demanding that September 17 (the day the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad was merged with the Indian Union in 1948) be celebrated officially by the state government.

Subhash said thousands of people sacrificed their lives for the "liberation" of Telangana from Nizam rule.

 

Owaisi should answer to the people of Telangana as to why 'Telangana Liberation Day' was not being celebrated officially in the state and it was his attempt to distort the history of Telangana, Subhash claimed.

Slamming RSS and BJP's appreciation of Savarkar, Owaisi on Wednesday claimed that by installing Savarkar's portrait in Parliament, they were sending out a message that Mahatma Gandhi is not going to remain the Father of the Nation and that Savarkar would take his place.

Tags: bharatiya janata party, asaduddin owaisi, n v subhash
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


