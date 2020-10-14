Rains wreak Hyderabad, other parts of Telangana; next 12 hours crucial, says IMD

Huge tree fall down due to heavy rain left the entire stretch at the Dilsukhnagar in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Picture by by. P Surendra

Heavy rains in Telangana have killed at least 14 people while several parts of the state, especially capital Hyderabad, continues to reel under severe waterlogging.

However, the next 12 hours will be critical as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said a depression over western parts of Telangana will move west northwestwards and gradually weaken into a well-marked, low-pressure area in the next 12 hours.

The Met department has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad, while the state government has declared a holiday for Wednesday and Thursday. It has also advised people to stay indoor as far as possible.

"Depression over western parts of Telangana near latitude 17.7°N and longitude 78.1°E, about 50 km west of Hyderabad (Telangana) is a potential cause of the sudden outpour of rainwater in the city and surrounding areas. This depression will move west northwestwards and gradually weaken into a well-marked, low-pressure area in the next 12 hours," the IMD said.

The Met department has said that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana on Wednesday. Heavy rains are expected in Vikarabad, Siddipet and Jagaon districts of Telangana.

According to official data, from 8.30 am to 2100 hours on Tuesday, Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district received 292.5 mm rainfall, followed by 250.8 mm at Verkat Palle in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Many localities in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits received very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, with the provisional average rainfall in Greater Hyderabad at 98.9 mm. Vanasthalipuram, Dammaiguda, Attapur Main Road, and Musheerabad areas of Hyderabad have been severely waterlogged due to incessant rainfall.

Moreover, waterlogging on the roads meant that traffic moved at a snail's pace across the city in the evening.

With Hyderabad witnessing the highest rainfall ever in the past 24 hours, with several areas receiving 20 cm or more rains, the GHMC authorities had to open the floodgates of the Himayat Sagar dam that supplies water to Hyderabad, late last night after the water levels rose. More such actions are likely in the future, say reports.

The extent of the calamity that has struck Hyderabad can be gauged by the statement given by a senior weather expert to a newspaper: "In GHMC limits so far, the record rainfall is 24 centimetre at Begumpet in Hyderabad in August 2000 when the city got flooded. Now in the last 24 hours till 5.00 am around 29.8 centimetre of rainfall has been recorded in GHMC limits at Hayatnagar. In the outskirts of the city at Ghatkeswar around 32.3 centimeter has been recorded. In around 35 places in the city more than 21 centimetre has been recorded. This is all-time record rain fall in Hyderabad."

#WATCH Telangana: Heavy rainfall in Hyderabad triggers waterlogging and flooding in different parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/Mf81A6UAum — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed that the administration in the districts should be on high alert, an official release issued late on Tuesday night quoted the chief secretary Somesh Kumar as saying. The chief secretary has also urged the district collectors to remain alert and strictly follow the flood protocol communicated earlier.

A 40-year-old woman and her daughter died after the roof of their house collapsed at Ibrahimpatnam area on Tuesday. The woman and her 15-year-old daughter died on the spot, while her son escaped with minor injuries when the roof of their old house collapsed around 8.00 pm, police said.

Ten people, including a toddler, have died in two wall collapse incidents in Chandrayangutta police station limits. A senior police official said huge boulders rolled down a hill and crashed into two houses at Chandrayangutta late Tuesday night, killing eight people and injuring three. Two more deaths have been reported on Wednesday morning from the area, the official said.

Three people have been killed as house collapses in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana.

In a dramatic visual that has been captured by the camera, a man was apparently swept away by the rampaging floodwater in Hyderabad. It is still not clear whether the man has been rescued. In the video, the man is seen being swept away by the strong currents of the rainwater as efforts are made to save him. The man tries to grab hold of a pole that comes in the path but fails as he is pushed by the strong currents. Two people standing at an elevated path are seen watching helplessly amid screams by locals who try to save the man. A tyre tube is also seen floating with him.

Police teams and personnel of Disaster Response Force (DRF) of GHMC and NDRF evacuated several families from different localities that were flooded, even as rescue efforts are on in many other areas.

As many as 33 passengers of a state-run bus have been rescued after the vehicle got stuck owing to water-logging on a road at Uppal within the city limits, police said.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said that two more teams of the NDRF have reached Hyderabad to assist in relief measures in Hyderabad and elsewhere in Telangana.

#HyderabadRains I was at a spot inspection in Mohammedia Hills, Bandlaguda where a private boundary wall fell resulting in death of 9 people & injuring 2. On my from there, I gave a lift to stranded bus passengers in Shamshabad, now I'm on my way to Talabkatta & Yesrab Nagar... pic.twitter.com/EVQCBdNTvB — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 13, 2020

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who has been monitoring the flood situation, visited Bandlaguda and oversaw the rescue efforts there.