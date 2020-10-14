The Indian Premier League 2020

Central Hyderabad bears the brunt of unprecedented rainfall

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Oct 14, 2020, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2020, 11:55 pm IST
Hussain Sagar lake reached its full tank level (FTL), with the surplus water flooding Padma Colony, and other areas
The Hussain Sagar lake today.
Hyderabad: Localities submerged, stores and restaurants inundated, lakes overflowing -- such were the scenes in Central Hyderabad areas of Begumpet, Ameerpet and Panjagutta after over 24 hours of heavy and unprecedented rains that the state witnessed on Wednesday. 

The underground parking area of Chutneys restaurant in Begumpet was completely submerged upto its 12-feet-high roof on Wednesday morning. The owners had to shut down operations for a day to pump out water. However, no further damages were reported. Several houses in low lying areas of West Marredpally were also affected and were seen pumping out the storm water that had collected overnight. Residents in several areas, living on the ground floor had to vacate to upper floors for safety.

 

In Chikoti Gardens, links to several localities were cut off due to major inundation. The Brindavan Society, consisting of approximately 100 flats, were submerged in over 10 feet-high stormwater on Wednesday morning, with cars in its cellar also completely overrun by water. The road to Holy Trinity Church in the same area was also cut. The church was also surrounded by high water levels after the heavy rains. 

While Hussain Sagar lake reached its full tank level (FTL), with the surplus water flooding Padma Colony, Nagamaiah Kunta, Nallakunta, Vidyanagar, Ashok Nagar and other areas, there were also reports of Kapra lake breaching and inundating surrounding areas.

 

Hyderabad Mayor Dr. Bonthu Rammohan inspected the water levels of the Hussain Sagar Lake near Sailing Annexe and instructed officials to alert the inhabitants around the area which could be affected once the flood gates are lifted, he said in a series of tweets.

...
Tags: hyderabad rains, telangana rains, heavy waterlogging, disaster management


