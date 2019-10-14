Nation Current Affairs 14 Oct 2019 Vande Bharat Express ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Vande Bharat Express passengers stranded without AC, electricity in Allahabad

PTI
Published Oct 14, 2019, 10:43 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2019, 11:03 am IST
In an earlier incident in March, a minor fire broke out in the transformer of a coach of the train.
On February 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, popularly known as Train 18. (Photo: File)
 On February 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, popularly known as Train 18. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Passengers on board the Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express were on Sunday stranded inside the train for around an hour without fan, air conditioning and lights when its auxiliary converter failed, officials said on Sunday.

The train's AC stopped working 10 minutes before reaching Allahabad station at 4:50 pm. The defect was rectified, cooling ensured and it left at around 6.00 pm, they said.

 

During this time, the train was stranded at Allahabad.

In an earlier incident in March, a minor fire broke out in the transformer of a coach of the train.

Earlier this year, the production of this self-propelled engine-less train sets was stopped over allegations of favouritism and lack of transparency. In July, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal met representatives of manufacturers and promised a transparent level playing field to all of them.

On February 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, popularly known as Train 18.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: vande bharat express, narendra modi, allahbad, ac, fan, electricity
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Delhi High Court will continue hearing the bail plea of senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Monday. Shivakumar was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in connection with a money laundering case. (Photo: File)

Delhi HC to hear bail plea of Congress leader D K Shivakumar today

Her body was brought to Delhi late Saturday night in a flight, after which a state government ambulance brought the body to Chhatarpur on Sunday afternoon, he said. (Representational Image)

Madhya Pradesh techie's body brought from Thailand with government help

Chidambaram is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail in a corruption case related to the alleged scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (Photo: File)

INX media case: Chidambaram to be produced before Delhi court today

The Central government had on August 5 abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (Photo: PTI | File)

Postpaid mobile services in J&K to resume today at noon



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deepika Padukone likely to star in 'dark romantic' film, find out details

Deepika Padukone.
 

Top 5 car news of the week: 2020 Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, BS6 cars

Mahindra is expected to debut the second-gen Thar at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.
 

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

Photo: Twitter
 

Consumer offers at peak, will go down post October: Maruti

Maruti Suzuki, which is offering cash discounts and extended warranties on various models, witnessed its sales jump by 18-20 per cent last month as compared with July and August.
 

Cinema and streaming can happily co-exist: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Madhya Pradesh techie's body brought from Thailand with government help

Her body was brought to Delhi late Saturday night in a flight, after which a state government ambulance brought the body to Chhatarpur on Sunday afternoon, he said. (Representational Image)

INX media case: Chidambaram to be produced before Delhi court today

Chidambaram is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail in a corruption case related to the alleged scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (Photo: File)

Postpaid mobile services in J&K to resume today at noon

The Central government had on August 5 abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (Photo: PTI | File)

Didn't know woman was PM's niece when she filed complaint: Delhi police

The Delhi Police on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece did not reveal her connection to the PM while filing a complaint after her bag was snatched by two robbers in Delhi on Saturday morning. (Representational Image)

UP man digs pit to bury daughter, finds infant girl alive in pot three feet below

Hitesh Kumar Sirohi, the trader, rescued the girl and fed her milk using cotton. The girl is currently admitted to a private hospital. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham