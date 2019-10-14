Ravi Shankar Prasad withdraws remarks linking film profit to economy

New Delhi: As Opposition parties came down heavily on his comments about big business done by three films on October 2 to counter claims of an economic slowdown, union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad withdrew his comments on Sunday saying they had been “twisted completely out of context”.

The Opposition charge was led by Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who said that it was a matter of shame that when lakhs of people were losing jobs and banks were sitting on their money, the government was bothered about movies. The minister should face reality, she said.

While criticising a National Sample Survey Office report on the high unemployment rate and the IMF’s report of a slowdown in India, Mr Prasad had said three Bollywood movies generating business of Rs 120 crore on the October 2 holiday suggested a “sound economy.”

He dubbed the findings of the NSSO report as ‘wrong’ and alleged that some people were misleading people over the unemployment scenario.