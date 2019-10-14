Nation Current Affairs 14 Oct 2019 Ravi Shankar Prasad ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ravi Shankar Prasad withdraws remarks linking film profit to economy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 14, 2019, 1:33 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2019, 1:33 am IST
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad withdrew his comments on Sunday saying they had been “twisted completely out of context”.
Ravi Shankar Prasad.
 Ravi Shankar Prasad.

New Delhi: As Opposition parties came down heavily on his comments about big business done by three films on October 2 to counter claims of an economic slowdown, union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad withdrew his comments on Sunday saying they had been “twisted completely out of context”.

The Opposition charge was led by Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who said that it was a matter of shame that when lakhs of people were losing jobs and banks were sitting on their money, the government was bothered about movies. The minister should face reality, she said.

 

While criticising a National Sample Survey Office report on the high unemployment rate and the IMF’s report of a slowdown in India, Mr Prasad had said three Bollywood movies generating business of Rs 120 crore on the October 2 holiday suggested a “sound economy.”

He dubbed the findings of the NSSO report as ‘wrong’ and alleged that some people were misleading people over the unemployment scenario.

...
Tags: ravi shankar prasad, nsso
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

This muddy road is nothing less than hell during these rainy days, or rainy weeks.

Poor roads add to waterlogging woes

Security personnel check documents of motorcyclists during a shut down in Srinagar on Sunday. (PTI)

Army Jawan killed along LoC in Pakistan firing

Mariam Thresia Chiramel.

Kerala celebrates St Thresia

Devendra Fadnavis.

Farmer wearing pro-BJP T-shirt hangs himself



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

Photo: Twitter
 

Consumer offers at peak, will go down post October: Maruti

Maruti Suzuki, which is offering cash discounts and extended warranties on various models, witnessed its sales jump by 18-20 per cent last month as compared with July and August.
 

Cinema and streaming can happily co-exist: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn.
 

Bengaluru-based journalism student becomes British Deputy High Commissioner for a day

A journalism student from Bengaluru got the rare opportunity of becoming British Deputy High Commissioner for a day and getting to learn about UK-India's diplomatic ties. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6-compliant Hero Splendor iSmart power figures leaked

Expect Hero Splendor iSmart to command a premium of around Rs 7,000 over the current model.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana Revenue staff support RTC workers stir

The Road Transport Corporation unions are divided about the strike, so bus services won’t be much affected. (Representational Image)

Srisailam reservoir opens gates 6th time in 2 months

Four crest gates of Srisailam dam was opened on Sunday after water in the reservoir recorded 884.80 feet against the total reservoir height of 885 feet.

Mangalagiri, Tadepalli to become model towns

N. Lokesh.

Hyderabad: Extended break irks schools, colleges

Schools are messaging parents to send students to school and teachers are being warned with loss of pay in case of absence.

Another RTC driver tries to commit suicide in Telangana

Police and other employees who were present snatched away the petrol can from him and stopped him from putting a match to himself.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham