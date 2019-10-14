Nation Current Affairs 14 Oct 2019 Opposition blames KC ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Opposition blames KCR, calls to join October 19 strike

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Oct 14, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2019, 1:10 am IST
BJP state president Dr K. Laxman alleged that democracy has taken a back seat in the state.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: TS Congress working president and MP A. Revanth Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s uncompromising behaviour resulted in RTC driver D. Srinivas Reddy’s death. He invited members of the students’ unions, the revenue unions, the Singareni unions, the NSUI, and other unions to join the state bandh called on October 19 by RTC employees. He also asked the police to join in.

“Rulers have built empires with the sacrifices of RTC employees and now the time has come for the empire to collapse,” said RTC JAC convener Ashvathama Reddy. “We are fighting for our self-respect and we will win this fight. Very soon the people of the state will decide on who should be dismissed from their posts.”

 

BJP state president Dr K. Laxman alleged that democracy has taken a back seat in the state . “The state failed to give salaries to the employees for their work. The CM is trying to privatise the RTC,” he alleged.

Mr V. Latchi Reddy, president of the Deputy Collectors Association, and Mr N. Laxminara-yana, president of VROs Association, said that the revenue unions were taking the RTC employees’ side.

...
Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, rtc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

This muddy road is nothing less than hell during these rainy days, or rainy weeks.

Poor roads add to waterlogging woes

Security personnel check documents of motorcyclists during a shut down in Srinagar on Sunday. (PTI)

Army Jawan killed along LoC in Pakistan firing

Mariam Thresia Chiramel.

Kerala celebrates St Thresia

Devendra Fadnavis.

Farmer wearing pro-BJP T-shirt hangs himself



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

Photo: Twitter
 

Consumer offers at peak, will go down post October: Maruti

Maruti Suzuki, which is offering cash discounts and extended warranties on various models, witnessed its sales jump by 18-20 per cent last month as compared with July and August.
 

Cinema and streaming can happily co-exist: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn.
 

Bengaluru-based journalism student becomes British Deputy High Commissioner for a day

A journalism student from Bengaluru got the rare opportunity of becoming British Deputy High Commissioner for a day and getting to learn about UK-India's diplomatic ties. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6-compliant Hero Splendor iSmart power figures leaked

Expect Hero Splendor iSmart to command a premium of around Rs 7,000 over the current model.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Extended break irks schools, colleges

Schools are messaging parents to send students to school and teachers are being warned with loss of pay in case of absence.

Another RTC driver tries to commit suicide in Telangana

Police and other employees who were present snatched away the petrol can from him and stopped him from putting a match to himself.

Bihar Floods: Locals protest outside Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi residence in Patna

As per the state health department, as many as 900 dengue cases were registered in Patna since September, when the heavy rains began and continued for weeks. (Photo: ANI)

Cong workers stage protest over former K'taka deputy CM G Parameshwara's PA suicide

While one placard sought justice for the deceased and the other accused government of targeting the leaders to take the political revenge. (Photo: ANI)

Air India faces mass resignation ahead of divestment

Around 120 Airbus A-320 pilots tendered their resignation after their demands pertaining to the salary hike and promotion were not paid heed to by the AI management. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham