Opposition blames KCR, calls to join October 19 strike

Hyderabad: TS Congress working president and MP A. Revanth Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s uncompromising behaviour resulted in RTC driver D. Srinivas Reddy’s death. He invited members of the students’ unions, the revenue unions, the Singareni unions, the NSUI, and other unions to join the state bandh called on October 19 by RTC employees. He also asked the police to join in.

“Rulers have built empires with the sacrifices of RTC employees and now the time has come for the empire to collapse,” said RTC JAC convener Ashvathama Reddy. “We are fighting for our self-respect and we will win this fight. Very soon the people of the state will decide on who should be dismissed from their posts.”

BJP state president Dr K. Laxman alleged that democracy has taken a back seat in the state . “The state failed to give salaries to the employees for their work. The CM is trying to privatise the RTC,” he alleged.

Mr V. Latchi Reddy, president of the Deputy Collectors Association, and Mr N. Laxminara-yana, president of VROs Association, said that the revenue unions were taking the RTC employees’ side.