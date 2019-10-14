Nation Current Affairs 14 Oct 2019 Naxals getting organ ...
Naxals getting organised funding to spread terror in the country: NIA

ANI
Published Oct 14, 2019, 8:04 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2019, 8:04 pm IST
The NIA official added that funds are used to facilitate training and purchase arms and ammunition for their cadres.
'The Left-wing extremist groups are getting organised funding to spread terror and create disturbances in the 10 states where they are present. Investigation of the cases related to these groups has revealed that they also resort to extortion to supplement their income,' Mittal said. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday revealed that Left-wing extremist groups, who are active in almost 10 states across the country are getting organised funding to spread terror and create a disturbance.

In his address, at the inaugural session of the two-day conference of the chiefs of Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS) and Special Task Forces (STFs), Inspector General (IG), NIA, Alok Mittal said that investigations of cases related to the groups have revealed that they also indulge in extortion to supplement their income.

 

"The Left-wing extremist groups are getting organised funding to spread terror and create disturbances in the 10 states where they are present. Investigation of the cases related to these groups has revealed that they also resort to extortion to supplement their income," Mittal said at the event here.

The NIA official added that the funds so procured by the extremist groups are used to facilitate training and purchase arms and ammunition for their cadres.

"Investigations have also revealed that the Naxals invest in lands, construction to safeguard and multiply their money," he added.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy presided over the conference which was also attended by the DG, NIA, YC Modi and former IB Special Director and present Nagaland Governor RN Ravi.

The conference was also attended by chiefs of ATS and STF of the Naxal affected states of Bihar and Odisha among others.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) is a premier Investigation agency of the Country. NIA is dedicated to creating deterrence for existing and potential terrorist groups and individuals.

 

