Indian Muslims happiest, says Mohan Bhagwat

BHUBANESWAR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday evening said Muslims in India enjoyed the ‘happiest’ lives and they assimilated quite well with the great socio-cultural life of the land.

Addressing a meeting of intellectuals here, Mr Bhagwat said the Muslims were the “colourful” and “dazzling” beads in the socio-cultural garland of India.

The RSS ideologue said that the nationalist organisation aimed at organising the entire society in the country and not just the Hindu community to transform and take India towards a better future.

“The right approach is to prepare the best person who can play an important role in changing the society and transforming the country as it will not be possible to change the 130 crore people in it,” he said.

“It is important to bring in change in society so that the fate of the country improves and it is necessary to prepare the best person — someone with a clean character and capable of taking the lead in every street and town, the RSS chief said.

Individuals, he said, are insignificant before society and it is important to create proper conditions which will pave the way for nation-building.

The RSS chief arrived here on Saturday on a nine-day tour of Odisha.

During the visit, he is scheduled to attend the maiden meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal in Odisha, along with Bhayaji Joshi, the second-in-command in the RSS.

Around 400 representatives of the RSS will participate in the event.

An working committee meeting will be held from October 16-18 at a private university here.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi, BJP national president Baijayant Panda, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and several other state-level leaders of the BJP attended the meeting.