Nation Current Affairs 14 Oct 2019 Indian Muslims happi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian Muslims happiest, says Mohan Bhagwat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Oct 14, 2019, 1:31 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2019, 1:31 am IST
Says Muslims colorful, dazzling beads in socio-cultural garland of India.
Mohan Bhagwat.
 Mohan Bhagwat.

BHUBANESWAR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday evening said Muslims in India enjoyed the ‘happiest’ lives and they assimilated quite well with the great socio-cultural life of the land.

Addressing a meeting of intellectuals here, Mr Bhagwat said the Muslims were the “colourful” and “dazzling” beads in the socio-cultural garland of India.
The RSS ideologue said that the nationalist organisation aimed at organising the entire society in the country and not just the Hindu community to transform and take India towards a better future.

 

“The right approach is to prepare the best person who can play an important role in changing the society and transforming the country as it will not be possible to change the 130 crore people in it,” he said.

“It is important to bring in change in society so that the fate of the country improves and it is necessary to prepare the best person — someone with a clean character and capable of taking the lead in every street and town, the RSS chief said.

Individuals, he said, are insignificant before society and it is important to create proper conditions which will pave the way for nation-building.

The RSS chief arrived here on Saturday on a nine-day tour of Odisha.

During the visit, he is scheduled to attend the maiden meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal in Odisha, along with Bhayaji Joshi, the second-in-command in the RSS.

Around 400 representatives of the RSS will participate in the event.

An  working committee meeting will be held from October 16-18 at a private university here.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi, BJP national president Baijayant Panda, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi and several other state-level leaders of the BJP attended the meeting.

...
Tags: mohan bhagwat, muslims
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Latest From Nation

This muddy road is nothing less than hell during these rainy days, or rainy weeks.

Poor roads add to waterlogging woes

Security personnel check documents of motorcyclists during a shut down in Srinagar on Sunday. (PTI)

Army Jawan killed along LoC in Pakistan firing

Mariam Thresia Chiramel.

Kerala celebrates St Thresia

Devendra Fadnavis.

Farmer wearing pro-BJP T-shirt hangs himself



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

Photo: Twitter
 

Consumer offers at peak, will go down post October: Maruti

Maruti Suzuki, which is offering cash discounts and extended warranties on various models, witnessed its sales jump by 18-20 per cent last month as compared with July and August.
 

Cinema and streaming can happily co-exist: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn.
 

Bengaluru-based journalism student becomes British Deputy High Commissioner for a day

A journalism student from Bengaluru got the rare opportunity of becoming British Deputy High Commissioner for a day and getting to learn about UK-India's diplomatic ties. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6-compliant Hero Splendor iSmart power figures leaked

Expect Hero Splendor iSmart to command a premium of around Rs 7,000 over the current model.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana Revenue staff support RTC workers stir

The Road Transport Corporation unions are divided about the strike, so bus services won’t be much affected. (Representational Image)

Srisailam reservoir opens gates 6th time in 2 months

Four crest gates of Srisailam dam was opened on Sunday after water in the reservoir recorded 884.80 feet against the total reservoir height of 885 feet.

Mangalagiri, Tadepalli to become model towns

N. Lokesh.

Hyderabad: Extended break irks schools, colleges

Schools are messaging parents to send students to school and teachers are being warned with loss of pay in case of absence.

Another RTC driver tries to commit suicide in Telangana

Police and other employees who were present snatched away the petrol can from him and stopped him from putting a match to himself.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham