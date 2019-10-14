India, China to to look beyond prism of Pakistan

India and China have realised that they should look at their bilateral relationship beyond the prism of Pakistan.

CHENNAI: India and China have realised that they should look at their bilateral relationship beyond the prism of Pakistan and glaring differences within their national positions on several regional and global issues.

Sources said Chinese President Xi Jinping bringing up the issue of Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s recent visit to Beijing during the second informal summit at Mamallapuram with PM Modi was “perhaps to clear the air”, though the Kashmir issue, as already reported, was “neither raised nor discussed”.

Though it seems intriguing why Mr Jinpiung referred to Pakistan PM’s visit at all in his conversation with PM Modi, it is being seen in the context of a virtual war of words between India and China just before the summit.