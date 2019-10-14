Nation Current Affairs 14 Oct 2019 GHMC drivers join RT ...
Nation, Current Affairs

GHMC drivers join RTC duty to earn more money

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Oct 14, 2019, 12:56 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2019, 12:56 am IST
About 50 per cent of the drivers have evaded duty the past three days.
Drivers in its transportation wing were reluctant to attend duty as they prefer moonlighting at for private buses under RTC, which pay Rs 2,000 per eight-hour day.
 Drivers in its transportation wing were reluctant to attend duty as they prefer moonlighting at for private buses under RTC, which pay Rs 2,000 per eight-hour day.

Hyderabad: The TSRTC strike has been tough on the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Drivers in its transportation wing were reluctant to attend duty as they prefer moonlighting at for private buses under RTC, which pay Rs 2,000 per eight-hour day. This dwarfs wages at the civic body. As a result, garbage pick-up from transfer stations has suffered the past three days.

About 5,280 metric tonne (MT) of garbage is generated daily in the city. Of this, 2,510 MT is wet waste, 1952 MT is dry waste and the remaining 820 MT is other waste. The GHMC uses nearly 500 trucks, 2,500 Swachh auto-trolleys and over 18,000 workers for the collection and disposal of waste in its 30 circles.
 
In recent years, 176 vehicles were declared unfit and auctioned. The GHMC uses 234 hired 25-MT capacity garbage vehicles to shift garbage to the Jawaharnagar dumping yard.

 

Highly-placed sources say about 50 per cent of the drivers have evaded duty the past three days. Private agencies which maintain hired vehicles told civic body officials that drivers who visited their villages for Dasara never returned for duty. It’s believed that drivers are lured by the RTC’s daily wages. As a result, piles of garbage have piled up at all transfer stations. Even GHMC commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar not-iced this at Imliban transfer station during a surprise inspection on Saturday. He asked officials to clear it immediately.

However, matters were worse on Sunday as the transfer station was filled with garbage because the 2,500 Swachh auto-trolleys did not pick up from households. Private agencies were paying Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 as daily wages, for 12 hours. The RTC, on the other hand, is paying Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000.

When contacted, Viswajit Kampati, additional commissioner (transportation), said the GHMC would ensure the clearing of garbage as a priority since it would impact city sanitation.

...
Tags: ghmc, tsrtc strike
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

This muddy road is nothing less than hell during these rainy days, or rainy weeks.

Poor roads add to waterlogging woes

Security personnel check documents of motorcyclists during a shut down in Srinagar on Sunday. (PTI)

Army Jawan killed along LoC in Pakistan firing

Mariam Thresia Chiramel.

Kerala celebrates St Thresia

Devendra Fadnavis.

Farmer wearing pro-BJP T-shirt hangs himself



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

Photo: Twitter
 

Consumer offers at peak, will go down post October: Maruti

Maruti Suzuki, which is offering cash discounts and extended warranties on various models, witnessed its sales jump by 18-20 per cent last month as compared with July and August.
 

Cinema and streaming can happily co-exist: Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn.
 

Bengaluru-based journalism student becomes British Deputy High Commissioner for a day

A journalism student from Bengaluru got the rare opportunity of becoming British Deputy High Commissioner for a day and getting to learn about UK-India's diplomatic ties. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6-compliant Hero Splendor iSmart power figures leaked

Expect Hero Splendor iSmart to command a premium of around Rs 7,000 over the current model.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bihar Floods: Locals protest outside Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi residence in Patna

As per the state health department, as many as 900 dengue cases were registered in Patna since September, when the heavy rains began and continued for weeks. (Photo: ANI)

Cong workers stage protest over former K'taka deputy CM G Parameshwara's PA suicide

While one placard sought justice for the deceased and the other accused government of targeting the leaders to take the political revenge. (Photo: ANI)

Air India faces mass resignation ahead of divestment

Around 120 Airbus A-320 pilots tendered their resignation after their demands pertaining to the salary hike and promotion were not paid heed to by the AI management. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi: Sonia Gandhi performs rituals of 'Shobha Yatra' on Valmiki Jayanti

Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki. (Photo: ANI)

If you want to tackle terror in Pak, we'll send our armymen there: Rajnath

'I would like to make a suggestion to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. If you are serious enough to fight against terror, we are ready to assist you. If you want our Army, then we will send them there for your help,' Rajnath said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham