Farmer wearing pro-BJP T-shirt hangs himself

Mumbai: A farmer allegedly committed suicide on Sunday morning in Buldhana district while wearing a T-shirt promoting the BJP. Incidentally, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is in the city where he is scheduled to address three rallies ahead of the October 21 Assembly polls.

The police said Raju Talware, 38, was found hanging at around 11 am at his residence in Khatkhed in Shegaon taluka, which is part of Jalgaon Assembly seat.

“He was wearing a BJP T-shirt that read: ‘Punha aaluya aaple sarkar' (Let’s bring our government to power again)’,” said an official.

“It is believed that Talware had run up debts. The truth will be known after a detailed probe. We have registered a case,” he said.