Didn't know woman was PM's niece when she filed complaint: Delhi police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece did not reveal her connection to the PM while filing a complaint after her bag was snatched by two robbers in Delhi on Saturday morning.

"While filing the complaint, the complainant did not reveal that she belonged to a VIP family. She came to us as a normal complainant. We registered the case and initiated the probe," DCP, North, Monika Bhardwaj said.

The victim, Damyanti Ben Modi, is the daughter of the Prime Minister's brother Prahlad Modi. She praised the Delhi Police personnel for their prompt response.

Two men had wrenched the handbag from Damayanti Ben's grasp when she was alighting from an auto-rickshaw Saturday morning in North Delhi's Civil Lines area. The bag contained Rs 56,000, two mobile phones, some documents and other valuables.

Based on a complaint by her, the police registered a case and later arrested the two snatchers. They were identified after examining CCTV footage.

The snatching incident had taken place soon after Damayanti Ben reached Delhi from Amritsar at around 7 am at the Gujrati Samaj Bhawan in Civil Lines area, a senior police officer said. She had a flight to Ahmedabad in the evening.

The accused are being questioned, the official said.

The police have also recovered Rs 56,000 cash, two mobile phones, documents, and the vehicle used in the crime.

