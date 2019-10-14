Nation Current Affairs 14 Oct 2019 Bihar: CM Nitish Kum ...
Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar calls for meeting on Patna floods sans BJP representatives

ANI
Published Oct 14, 2019, 8:40 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2019, 8:40 pm IST
Several areas in Bihar have been underwater for over a week.
Several areas of the city have been underwater for over a week, with Rajendra Nagar being one of the worst affected areas, and there is fear of an outbreak of vector-borne diseases.
 Several areas of the city have been underwater for over a week, with Rajendra Nagar being one of the worst affected areas, and there is fear of an outbreak of vector-borne diseases. (Photo: File | ANI)

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a high-level meeting, excluding any Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP or MLA, to discuss the situation in Patna after the flood at 4 pm on Monday.

"A meeting has been called to discuss the flood situation in Patna. The information about what transpires in the meeting will be given to the media later today," Kumar told reporters.

 

Several areas of the city have been underwater for over a week, with Rajendra Nagar being one of the worst affected areas, and there is fear of an outbreak of vector-borne diseases.

Low-lying areas like Kankarbagh, Gardani Bagh, Dak Bungalow and SK Puri have also been affected severely.

As per the state health department, as many as 900 dengue cases have been registered in Patna since September, when the heavy rains began.

Over 73 people have lost their lives after heavy rains in Bihar.

 

...
