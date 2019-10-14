Nation Current Affairs 14 Oct 2019 Ayodhya hearing in S ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ayodhya hearing in SC to enter final leg on October 14

PTI
Published Oct 14, 2019, 3:52 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2019, 3:52 pm IST
Deadline for wrapping up the proceedings is October 17.
The Supreme Court resumes proceedings on the 38th day after the week-long Dussehra break. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The Supreme Court resumes proceedings on the 38th day after the week-long Dussehra break. (Photo: File | Representational)

New Delhi: The protracted hearing in the politically sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute at Ayodhya will enter into the crucial final leg on Monday when the Supreme Court resumes proceedings on the 38th day after the week-long Dussehra break.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, which started the day-to-day proceedings on August 6 after mediation proceedings failed to find an amicable solution to the vexatious dispute, has revised the deadline for wrapping up the proceedings and has fixed it on October 17.

 

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Initially, as many as five lawsuits were filed in the lower court. The first one was filed by Gopal Singh Visharad, a devotee of 'Ram Lalla', in 1950 to seek enforcement of the right to worship of Hindus at the disputed site.

In the same year, the Paramahansa Ramachandra Das had also filed the lawsuit for continuation of worship and keeping the idols under the central dome of the now-demolished disputed structure.

The plea was later withdrawn.

Later, the Nirmohi Akhara also moved the trial court in 1959 seeking management and 'shebaiti' (devotee) rights over the 2.77 acre disputed land.

Then came the lawsuit of the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Wakf Board which moved the court in 1961, claiming title right over the disputed property.

The deity, 'Ram Lalla Virajman' through next friend and former Allahabad High Court judge Deoki Nandan Agrawal, and the Janambhoomi (the birthplace) moved the lawsuit in 1989, seeking title right over the entire disputed property on the key ground that the land itself has the character of the deity and of a 'Juristic entity'.

Later, all the lawsuits were transferred to the Allahabad High Court for adjudication following the demolition of the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri masjid structure on December 6, 1992, sparking communal riots in the country.

Earlier, the bench, also comprising justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, had said it would wrap up the hearing by October 17, a day sooner than the earlier schedule.

Fixing the schedule for the final leg of the lengthy arguments, it had said that the Muslim side would complete the arguments on October 14 and thereafter, two days would be granted to the Hindu parties to sum up their rejoinders by October 16.

October 17 would be the last day for wrapping up the hearing when the parties will have to make the final arguments about the relief they are seeking, the court had said. The bench had earlier fixed the deadline of October 18 to conclude the hearing.

The judgment in the matter is to be pronounced by November 17, the day the Chief Justice of India will demit the office.

The apex court had on August 6 commenced day-to-day proceedings in the case as the mediation proceedings initiated to find the amicable resolution had failed.

It had taken note of the report of the three-member panel, comprising Justice FMI Kallifulla, spiritual guru and founder of the Art of Living foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate and renowned mediator Sriram Panchu, that mediation proceedings, which went on for about four months, did not result in any final settlement and it had to decide the matter pending before it.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ayodhya case, ram lalla virajman, ram janmbhoomi-babri masjid
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Photo: Representational image

IAF action against 6 officers in Mi-17 chopper crash, 2 to face court-martial

Several areas of the city have been underwater for over a week, with Rajendra Nagar being one of the worst affected areas, and there is fear of an outbreak of vector-borne diseases. (Photo: File | ANI)

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar calls for meeting on Patna floods sans BJP representatives

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: ANI)

Post FM’s call, withdrawal limit for PMC Bank increased to Rs 40,000

'The condition of Indian economy is on a shaky ground. After witnessing the present (growth) data, just can't be sure about it (revival of economy in near future).

'Indian economy on shaky ground': Nobel awardee Abhijit Banerjee



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

. If you are one of those who loves a little bit of character or a playful appearance on your iOS device, then the iPhone 11 is the one meant for you.
 

Martin Scorsese criticises Marvel films again, says 'we need cinema to step up'

The legendary filmmaker recently commented that Marvel films are 'not cinema'.
 

Deepika Padukone likely to star in 'dark romantic' film, find out details

Deepika Padukone.
 

Top 5 car news of the week: 2020 Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, BS6 cars

Mahindra is expected to debut the second-gen Thar at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.
 

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

Photo: Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla inspects Kartarpur corridor

The Home Secretary was apprised of the progress done in the corridor so far. (Photo: ANI)

EAM meets Dutch King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima in New Delhi

Upon their arrival on Sunday night, Willem-Alexander and Maxima were given a traditional welcome at the airport where several officials lined up to receive them. (Photo: ANI)

Shehla Rashid sedition case: Delhi Police records complainant's statement

File: Photo

Shehla Rashid sedition case: Delhi Police records complainant's statement

File: Photo

Over 2,000 take literacy exam in Kerala’s capital

Over 2,050 candidates, including five in their 80s, on Sunday appeared for the Aksharashree literacy exam conducted here, the state literacy mission authority said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham