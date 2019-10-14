Army Jawan killed along LoC in Pakistan firing

Srinagar: An Army jawan was killed on Sunday when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu & Kashmir, an Army official said.

The Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in north Kashmir’s Uri sector by resorting to unprovoked firing on Indian posts, he said. The Army jawan, who was injured in the Pakistani firing, was taken to a medical facility for treatment, where he succumbed, he said.

The Army is giving a befitting reply to Pakistani aggression. Normal life remained hit in Kashmir for the 70th consecutive day on Sunday since the abrogation of Article 370 as the main markets continued to be shut and public transport stayed off the roads, even as the weekly flea market here was open, officials said.

Mobile services remained suspended in Kashmir except in the Handwara and Kupwara areas in the north since the night of August 4. Internet services across also continued to be snapped.