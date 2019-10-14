Nation Current Affairs 14 Oct 2019 Ahead of SC verdict, ...
Ahead of SC verdict, Section 144 imposed in Ayodhya till December 10

PTI
Published Oct 14, 2019, 8:12 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2019, 8:12 am IST
The bench earlier said it would wrap up the hearing by October 18 but later revised its deadline.
A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer is likely to deliver its judgment by November 17. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: As the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute enters into the crucial final leg in the Supreme Court on Monday, Section 144, which bans the assembly of four or more people, has been imposed in Ayodhya district and surrounding areas in Uttar Pradesh till December 10, 2019.  

District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha told ANI the decision has been taken in anticipation of the Supreme Court judgment and in view of upcoming festivals.

 

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer  is likely to deliver its judgment by November 17.

...
