10 dead after cyclinder blast leads to building collapse in UP's Mau

PTI
Published Oct 14, 2019, 9:20 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2019, 9:22 am IST
Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, 'As per District Magistrate of Mau, the death toll in the blast stands at 10.'
Mau: At least 10 persons died and some others were injured when a cylinder exploded at a house in Walidpur area here on Monday, a senior UP government official said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, "As per District Magistrate of Mau, the death toll in the blast stands at 10."

 

"UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of blast in a house in Walidpur in Mau, where 10 persons have died. He has expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and directed that DM and SP and all officers to immediately provide all possible relief and medical help to the injured persons," he said.

 

