Watch: UP cop shouts ‘thain thain’ to mimic gunshot sound during encounter

A cop of the Uttar Pradesh Police was left with no other option but to mimic the sound of a gunshot after his pistol jammed during an encounter with criminals in Sambhal district.(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Lucknow: A cop of the Uttar Pradesh Police was left with no other option but to mimic the sound of a gunshot after his pistol jammed during an encounter with criminals in Sambhal district.

The video of the incident, that took place on October 12, has recently surfaced on social media.

In the video, a police officer can be heard shouting ‘maaro, maaro, ghero ,thain, thain’ with the intention of scaring the criminals.

#WATCH: Police personnel shouts 'thain thain' to scare criminals during an encounter in Sambhal after his revolver got jammed. ASP says, 'words like 'maaro & ghero' are said to create mental pressure on criminals. Cartridges being stuck in revolver is a technical fault'. (12.10) pic.twitter.com/NKyEnPZukh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 13, 2018

Speaking about the incident, a senior cop told ANI, “This was due to a technical glitch of the weapon that the officer was carrying, such things are not new and may happen at times. With regard to the cop shouting, it is a tactic to deal with criminals mentally and create pressure on them to surrender.”

During the course of the encounter, one police personnel sustained injuries, while a criminal was also nabbed after being shot. The said criminal was wanted in a number of robbery cases and was carrying an award of Rs 25 thousand on his head.