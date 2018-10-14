search on deccanchronicle.com
Watch: UP cop shouts ‘thain thain’ to mimic gunshot sound during encounter

ANI
Published Oct 14, 2018, 3:18 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2018, 3:18 pm IST
The video of the incident, that took place on October 12, has recently surfaced on social media.
A cop of the Uttar Pradesh Police was left with no other option but to mimic the sound of a gunshot after his pistol jammed during an encounter with criminals in Sambhal district.(Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Lucknow: A cop of the Uttar Pradesh Police was left with no other option but to mimic the sound of a gunshot after his pistol jammed during an encounter with criminals in Sambhal district.

In the video, a police officer can be heard shouting ‘maaro, maaro, ghero ,thain, thain’ with the intention of scaring the criminals.

Speaking about the incident, a senior cop told ANI, “This was due to a technical glitch of the weapon that the officer was carrying, such things are not new and may happen at times. With regard to the cop shouting, it is a tactic to deal with criminals mentally and create pressure on them to surrender.”

During the course of the encounter, one police personnel sustained injuries, while a criminal was also nabbed after being shot. The said criminal was wanted in a number of robbery cases and was carrying an award of Rs 25 thousand on his head.

Tags: up police, encounter, viral video, social media, fake gunshot
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




