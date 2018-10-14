Trupti Desai to urge Maharashtra CM to restrain BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: Bhumata Brigade chief Trupti Desai said she would appeal to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ask his BJP men in Kerala to accept the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala the way his government upheld the Constitution in the case of Shani Shingnapur temple and Haji Ali Dargah.

Ms Desai told DC that in both cases the BJP government had filed affidavits supporting entry of women.

“I would like to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include Sabarimala verdict in his next Mann Ki Baat and appeal to BJP workers not to prevent entry of women. He should stand by Constitution and defend women’s right," she said.

“I am firm on visiting Sabarimala to have darshan of Lord Ayyappa along with my team. The date is yet to be decided.”

Desai said post-SC verdict she had received 400 to 500 threats on the social media.

"People threatened to break my legs, hands and eliminate me. I have not complained to the police yet. I am not afraid of these threats. Even if I have to sacrifice my life, I will not back out because the SC has given us the fundamental right. This country is not run by religion or religious contractors. It is run by Constitution," Ms Desai said.

"I belong to a deeply religious family. Our day starts with pujas at home. I am a devotee that's why I want to visit Sabarimala. Had I been an atheist, I would not have gone there,” she said responding to allegations of being a non-believer.

"During the Shani Shingnapur movement, many people opposed me, threatened to kill me because I challenged their dadagiri. But on the day when we entered the inner sanctum, they didn’t stop us but stayed away from the temple. In the same way, those who want to wait let them wait. But they should allow us to enter the temple."

To the women taking part in the nama japa ghoshayathra, Ms Desai said, "I appeal to them to stand for women's’ right and not to get misled by contractors of religion. They should welcome all women in temple.”