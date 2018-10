Titli triggers landslides, leaves 12 dead in Odisha

Following incessant rain triggered by cyclonic storm Titli in Barghara village under Gangabada panchayat under Rayagada block in Gajapati district.

PARALAKHEMENDU: At least 12 persons, including five children, were on Friday night killed while four others went missing due to a landslide following incessant rain triggered by cyclonic storm Titli in Barghara village under Gangabada panchayat under Rayagada block in Gajapati district, reports said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Dandapani Bhuyan, Sumitra Bhuyan, Somanath Kathren, Jagan Kathi, Minakshi Shabar, Gangadhara Behera, Dinesh Bhuyan, Lalu Behera, Jayachandra Bhutan, Suramati Jani and Champa Bhutan.