Telangana: Alarming rise in dengue cases; weather change to blame

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Oct 14, 2018, 3:42 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2018, 4:28 pm IST
Change in temperature is being touted as one of the main reasons behind the sudden spurt in cases. 
In a span of two weeks, 10 dengue cases have already been reported positive this month. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 In a span of two weeks, 10 dengue cases have already been reported positive this month. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Hyderabad: The state of Telangana is witnessing an alarming rise in the cases of dengue, malaria, swine flu and viral fever.

Change in temperature is being touted as one of the main reasons behind the sudden spurt in cases, doctors said. 

 

Dr Shankar, Director Institute of Preventive Medicine, said, "In Hyderabad's Fever Hospital, cases of fever have increased from 1,000 to 1,400. Of 1,400, 20 per cent cases are of viral flu. Last month 20 cases of dengue were reported and this month 10 dengue cases have been reported positive so far."

He further said that malaria cases have also risen from the last three months, and until now 30 people have tested positive for the disease.

The doctor also advised people to protect themselves from mosquito bites, and maintain hygiene. He also alerted that dengue, malaria and swine flu may increase more in the coming month.

In September, as many as 50 patients had tested positive for swine flu or H1N1 in the state. Notably, there are only two centres for the testing of Swine Flu samples in Telangana namely, Fever Hospital and Institute of Preventive Medicine.

Tags: health scare in telangana, telangana govt
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




