Tansuhree Dutta demands narco test on Nana Patekar

Mumbai: Tansuhree Dutta has submitted an application before the Oshiwara police seeking brain mapping and a lie detector test of accused Nana Patekar along with the co-accused in the molestation case of 2008. On Saturday, she submitted her letter through her lawyer Nitin Satpute to the senior police inspector of Oshiwara police station.

Ms Dutta stated Patekar is influential and a high-profile personality with good political connections. Hence, there are chances that he can bring undue pressure to bear on the witnesses to change their statement.

The application stated that there are eyewitnesses of the March 2008 incident and they are willing to come forward to record their statement but they are hesitant as they are scared of the accused and therefore arrest is necessary in this case. Thereafter more witnesses will come.

She also expressed her apprehension that Patekar has already denied all the allegations before the media and that he may bring bogus witnesses to record negative sentences.

She requested that Narco, brain mapping and lie detector test is needed to conduct a fair investigation.

On October 10, FIR was registered against Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya and Rakesh Sarang, film producer of Horn Ok Pleassss at Oshiwara police station. Police had booked them under section 354 and 509 of IPC.