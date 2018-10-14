search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajnath Singh to celebrate Dussehra along Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan

PTI
Published Oct 14, 2018, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2018, 12:18 pm IST
Singh will perform 'shastra puja' or worship of weapons in Bikaner in Rajasthan along India's border with Pakistan.
Singh is expected to review the situation on the border and assess the progress in various infrastructure projects. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Singh is expected to review the situation on the border and assess the progress in various infrastructure projects. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh will celebrate Dussehra and perform 'shastra puja' in Bikaner along the highly sensitive Indo-Pak border, officials said Sunday.

Perhaps this is for the first time that a senior minister of the central government will conduct 'shastra puja' or worship of weapons along India's border with Pakistan, with whom India fought full scale wars. 

 

The home minister will celebrate the Dussehra festival with the jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) posted in Rajasthan's Bikaner along the Indo-Pak border on October 19, a home ministry official said. 

Singh will also perform the 'shastra puja' at the Border Out Post (BOP) located at the forward areas. 'Shastra puja' is part of the 'Dussehra' festival which is celebrated for the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. 

During the two-day visit, the home minister will arrive in Bikaner on October 18, stay the night at the BOP, before celebrating the festival with the jawans on October 19, the official said. 

Singh is expected to review the situation on the border and assess the progress in various infrastructure projects. 

He will attend a 'Bada Khana' (feast with the jawans) and address the security personnel, another official said. 

The 3,323-km-long Indo-Pak border is considered to be highly sensitive. Even though the border in Rajasthan is peaceful, the border guarding forces of the two countries often engaged in massive firing in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to loss of human lives and properties. 

Last year, the home minister had celebrated Dussehra at Joshimath in Uttarakhand along the Sino-Indian border.

Tags: rajnath singh, india-pakistan border, dussehra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyundai Santro Old vs New: Major Differences

The new-gen Santro comes more than three years after the older version was discontinued.
 

Botched breast reduction surgery leaves woman with third breast under her armpit

This third breast is a fat necrosis which is a lump of dead and damaged tissue (Photo: Pixabay)
 

#MeToo’s biggest revelation soon? Sapna Bhavnani 'warns' Big B, gets 'warned' back

Like Tanushree Dutta is being credited for #MeToo India, will Sapna Bhavnani also soon be for tweet against Amitabh Bachchan?
 

Women and men in porn suffer from lack of desire and can't orgasm naturally

While effects on viewers are discussed a lot, impact on performers rarely gets attention (Photo: AFP)
 

Visually impaired girls perform Garba on song penned by PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi penned down the song titled 'Ghume Aeno Garbo' in his mother tongue - Gujarati. It is sung by Aishwarya Majmudar and Ami Parikh. (Photo: PTI | File)
 

On-field selfie with Virat Kohli proves costly, case filed against fan

A case of trespassing was slapped against 19-year-old Mohammad Khan, who breached security cordon to get up close with Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the second India versus West Indies Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Caught in #MeToo storm, Union Minister MJ Akbar resigns?

The sexual harassment charges against MJ Akbar began with a tweet by journalist Priya Ramani on October 8, in which she said that an article she wrote for Vogue India a year ago on her experience was actually about MJ Akbar. (Photo: PTI | File)

Shot by guard, Gurugram judge’s wife succumbs to injuries; son battles for life

In the video shared by ANI, the gunman shot the wife first and then the son. He tried to drag him in the car. After shooting, he left them on the road and drove away in the same car. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)

9 members of family dead after car rams truck in Chhattisgarh

The deceased were returning from Dongargarh after a visit to a temple when their SUV hit a truck in Rajnandgaon, around 70 kms from Raipur. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

In 'last-ditch effort', 2 US Senators write to PM Modi on data storage rule

The letter comes as relations between Washington and New Delhi are strained over multiple issues, including an Indo-Russian defence contract, India's new tariffs on electronics and other items, and its moves to buy oil from Iran despite upcoming US sanctions. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra withdraws textbook with 'derogatory remark' on Maratha king

The book, written by Dr Subha Sathe, has been prescribed under the supplementary reading scheme of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan programme aimed at universalisation of elementary education. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham