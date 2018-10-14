search on deccanchronicle.com
Mumbai journalist, friend beaten up by unknown attackers outside residence

ANI
Published Oct 14, 2018, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2018, 12:36 pm IST
A police investigation into the matter is currently underway.
The incident, as narrated by journalist Herman Gomes, happened outside his house around 1:30 am on Saturday. Gomes said that the miscreants were waiting outside his home. (Photo: ANI)
 The incident, as narrated by journalist Herman Gomes, happened outside his house around 1:30 am on Saturday. Gomes said that the miscreants were waiting outside his home. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: A Mumbai-based journalist and his friend were allegedly beaten up by four unidentified miscreants in the city.

The incident, as narrated by journalist Herman Gomes, happened outside his house around 1:30 am on Saturday. Gomes said that the miscreants were waiting outside his home.

 

"I was attacked by four people out of nowhere. You can see my condition. I have got six stitches on my right eye. All I can say is, these people were waiting for me for a long time. It was not a last-minute provocation. They stood ready for the attack. They thrashed my friend as well and took away his mobile phone," Gomes told ANI.

A police investigation into the matter is currently underway.

