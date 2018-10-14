search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Malaysia keen on adopting Aadhaar model for target delivery of govt schemes

PTI
Published Oct 14, 2018, 2:08 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2018, 2:08 pm IST
PM Modi, during his visit to Kuala Lumpur in May, had offered Malaysia's Premier Mahathir Mohamad collaboration on the Aadhaar initiative.
The Malaysian delegation met ministers and officials in India and explored whether certain features of the Aadhaar system can be adopted in Malaysia. (Photo: File)
 The Malaysian delegation met ministers and officials in India and explored whether certain features of the Aadhaar system can be adopted in Malaysia. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Taking a cue from India's Aadhaar initiative, Malaysia wants to bring changes in its national identity card system for target delivery of welfare schemes and government subsidies to avoid duplicity and fraud. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Kuala Lumpur in May, offered Malaysia's Premier Mahathir Mohamad collaboration on matters in which India has expertise, including the Aadhaar initiative, Malaysia's Minister of Human Resources M Kula Segaran told PTI. 

 

With the Malaysian Cabinet agreeing to the collaboration, Kula Segaran led a delegation comprising officers of the country's central bank, the finance ministry, the economic affairs ministry, and human resources ministry, to India last week. 

The delegation met ministers and officials here and explored whether certain features of the Aadhaar system can be adopted in Malaysia. 

"We met UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey... We have identity cards (known as MyKad), but with the (introduction of an Aadhaar-like) system, the primary aim is to avoid duplicity of payments and fraud and to target specific groups," Kula Segaran said. 

Asked if Malaysia was exploring if it can link identity cards to bank accounts like in the Aadhaar system for target delivery of welfare schemes and subsidies, he answered in the affirmative. 

Replying to a query on whether Malaysia could face problems of opposition of the people over privacy concerns just like India did, Kula Segaran said there was such a possibility and work was on to identify what would be a "workable" format to adopt from India. 

He, however, said that there should not be much of a problem in Malaysia as identity cards with personal information have been there for decades. 

"You put my ID card number, you will get my details, where I was born, who is my mother, who is my father," he said, adding that the issue that needs to be addressed in Malaysia is the target delivery of welfare schemes and government subsidies. 

"Now, we have fuel subsidy in my country. Everybody gets fuel subsidy. We want to target certain groups and give it to them, not to others. We have different groups like B40 -- those who earn a household income of less than 3,990 Malaysian ringgit," Kula Segaran said. 

The other intention is to make the delivery of subsidies cashless, he said. "Right now we send cheques or we give cash. No need of that if you follow the Aadhaar system, and it comes directly into your account," he said. 

There are multiple subsidies provided by the Malaysian government such as fuel, low-income group, single mother, etc for which it will be useful, he added. 

India recently witnessed an acrimonious debate over Aadhaar's merits and demerits. A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court last month while quashing some contentious provisions of the Aadhaar Act, held that Aadhaar would remain compulsory for filing of Income Tax returns, allotment of Permanent Account Number and for availing facilities of welfare schemes and government subsidies.

Tags: indian govt, pm modi, uidai, malaysia pm mahathir mohamad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

'Digby (guide horse) is still a baby and will be two years old in May 2019. His training will take around two more years, so I expect to be able to bring him home to Blackburn once he’s finished his training,' Patel told PTI. (Representational Image)
 

Weekly Wrapup: Honda CR-V, Ford Aspire facelift, Datsun GO, GO+ launched & more

New cars, new developments and some good old buyer advice. Here’s your weekly dose of car news.
 

Hyundai Santro Old vs New: Major Differences

The new-gen Santro comes more than three years after the older version was discontinued.
 

Botched breast reduction surgery leaves woman with third breast under her armpit

This third breast is a fat necrosis which is a lump of dead and damaged tissue (Photo: Pixabay)
 

#MeToo’s biggest revelation soon? Sapna Bhavnani 'warns' Big B, gets 'warned' back

Like Tanushree Dutta is being credited for #MeToo India, will Sapna Bhavnani also soon be for tweet against Amitabh Bachchan?
 

Women and men in porn suffer from lack of desire and can't orgasm naturally

While effects on viewers are discussed a lot, impact on performers rarely gets attention (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar discharged from AIIMS, likely to return to Goa

Parrikar has been undergoing treatment for pancreatic ailment in Delhi's premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences on September 15. (Photo: File | PTI)

Mumbai journalist, friend beaten up by unknown attackers outside residence

The incident, as narrated by journalist Herman Gomes, happened outside his house around 1:30 am on Saturday. Gomes said that the miscreants were waiting outside his home. (Photo: ANI)

Rajnath Singh to celebrate Dussehra along Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan

Singh is expected to review the situation on the border and assess the progress in various infrastructure projects. (Photo: File | PTI)

Caught in #MeToo storm, Union Minister MJ Akbar resigns?

The sexual harassment charges against MJ Akbar began with a tweet by journalist Priya Ramani on October 8, in which she said that an article she wrote for Vogue India a year ago on her experience was actually about MJ Akbar. (Photo: PTI | File)

Shot by guard, Gurgaon judge’s wife succumbs to injuries; son battles for life

In the video shared by ANI, the gunman shot the wife first and then the son. He tried to drag him in the car. After shooting, he left them on the road and drove away in the same car. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham