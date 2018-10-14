search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra withdraws textbook with 'derogatory remark' on Maratha king

PTI
Published Oct 14, 2018, 9:52 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2018, 9:52 am IST
Book allegedly portrays Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in a poor light, will not be distributed among students.
The book, written by Dr Subha Sathe, has been prescribed under the supplementary reading scheme of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan programme aimed at universalisation of elementary education. (Representational Image)
 The book, written by Dr Subha Sathe, has been prescribed under the supplementary reading scheme of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan programme aimed at universalisation of elementary education. (Representational Image)

Pune: The Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) on Saturday ordered that a book titled "Shree Samarth Ramdas Swami", which allegedly portrays Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in a poor light, will not be distributed among students.

The book, written by Dr Subha Sathe, has been prescribed under the supplementary reading scheme of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan programme aimed at universalisation of elementary education.

 

A circular issued by Vikas Garad, deputy director (coordination) MSCERT, stated that "objection has been raised that there is a derogatory remark about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the book and a committee of history experts has been set up to probe into the objections."

The circular further stated that the book should not be made available for reading to students "until further directions" and all the copies of the book will be kept in the custody of the respective schools' principals.

The circular is addressed to education officers and inspectors of all municipal corporations, Zilla Parishads and municipal councils in the state.

Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde, reacting to the circular, said that just stopping the book's distribution would not be enough.

"Action should be taken against the writer and publisher. Education Minister Vinod Tawde should apologise to the people and resign on moral grounds," he said.

Tags: maharashtra state council of education research and training, maratha king, chhatrapati sambhaji maharaj, sarva shiksha abhiyan programme, vinod tawde
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Botched breast reduction surgery leaves woman with third breast under her armpit

This third breast is a fat necrosis which is a lump of dead and damaged tissue (Photo: Pixabay)
 

#MeToo’s biggest revelation soon? Sapna Bhavnani 'warns' Big B, gets 'warned' back

Like Tanushree Dutta is being credited for #MeToo India, will Sapna Bhavnani also soon be for tweet against Amitabh Bachchan?
 

Women and men in porn suffer from lack of desire and can't orgasm naturally

While effects on viewers are discussed a lot, impact on performers rarely gets attention (Photo: AFP)
 

Visually impaired girls perform Garba on song penned by PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi penned down the song titled 'Ghume Aeno Garbo' in his mother tongue - Gujarati. It is sung by Aishwarya Majmudar and Ami Parikh. (Photo: PTI | File)
 

On-field selfie with Virat Kohli proves costly, case filed against fan

A case of trespassing was slapped against 19-year-old Mohammad Khan, who breached security cordon to get up close with Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the second India versus West Indies Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
 

12 New Tata cars coming by 2023; will include Harrier, 45X & others

Details of other products are still not confirmed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Statement later: #MeToo-accused MJ Akbar after landing in Delhi

Akbar, the Minister of State for External Affairs, was in Nigeria when his name was taken in a #MeToo allegations thread on social media. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

HAL raises 'politicisation of employees' after Rahul Gandhi's visit

In the interaction with former and past employees, Rahul Gandhi had accused the PM Modi government of destroying the 'strategic asset' state-run aerospace company HAL and told its employees that Rafale is their right. (Photo: PTI | File)

BJP lawmakers face-off with Murli Manohar Joshi on GDP growth report

The draft report prepared by the Dr Joshi-led panel reportedly shares this scepticism and calls for a review of the government's method. (Photo: PTI | File)

Sedentary lifestyle leading to rise in breast cancer cases

October is celebrated annually as the Cancer Awareness Month, to spread awareness and remove the misconceptions that people have about the disease.

Bengaluru: Water recycling project by students bags award

Jitendra Singh (extreme-right) receiving the first prize at the National Social Enterprise Idea Challenge held at Azim Premji University in Bengaluru
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham