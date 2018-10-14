search on deccanchronicle.com
Kerala CM directs TDB to be ready for pilgrims

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 14, 2018, 12:54 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2018, 12:54 am IST
Devaswom minister Surendran said all facilities are being put in place at Pampa, Nilackal and Sannidhanam.
 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to complete all arrangements at Sabarimala for forthcoming Thulamasa puja by Monday. He gave the direction at the high-level meeting held here to review the arrangements for the temple opening on October 17.

TDB president A. Padmakumar, Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran, water resou-rces minister Mathew T. Thomas, forest minister K. Raju and senior officials attended the meeting. Mr Surendran said all facilities are being put in place at Pampa, Nilackal and Sanni-dhanam.  When asked about additional facilities for women in the light of Supreme Court verdict, he said already there were adequate amenities at Pampa and Nilackal.

 

“Basic infrastructure facilities are there. Devotees will come, pray and leave,” he told DC.

On whether the checkpoint for examining women at Pamba would be functioning this time, he said all such matters would be decided at the appropriate time.

The government and the minister had earlier hinted that women between the age of ten and 50 would not be blocked.

Mr Saseendran said the KSRTC would provide an adequate number of buses for the thulamasa puja.

“Since no private vehicles will be allowed beyond Nilackal, KSRTC will press into service maximum buses to ferry devotees to Pampa,” the minister told DC.

On 25 per cent reservation for women on KSRTC buses, he said they did not expect a massive rush of women devotees during the monthly puja. However, there will be no problem in accommodating them.

Regarding drinking water facilities, Mr Thomas said his department had taken adequate measures.

The TDB water tank and treatment plant having a capacity of 40 lakh litres has been cleaned up and filled.

“If required, water will be transported from Pampa to Nilakkal in tanker lorries. I think there wouldn’t be any problem this time,” he told DC.

The district administration along with TDB and other departments have reviewed the facilities at Pampa and Nilackal.  Even though the administration is not expecting any trouble, officials are taking all precautions in the wake of the SC verdict. Since the arrival of women devotees during monthly pujas is less, there wouldn’t be much problem.

District collector P. B. Noohu said toilets, sanitation, drinking water and resting areas had been arranged and facilities for the season are being put in place.

“Usually less number of women visit the temple for monthly pujas. We don’t expect a large number of women this time,” he said.

Tags: chief minister pinarayi vijayan, sabarimala
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




