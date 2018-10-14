search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

HAL raises 'politicisation of employees' after Rahul Gandhi's visit

PTI
Published Oct 14, 2018, 8:38 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2018, 8:38 am IST
An HAL statement came after the event, where the Congress president alleged that temples of modern India were being attacked and destroyed.
In the interaction with former and past employees, Rahul Gandhi had accused the PM Modi government of destroying the 'strategic asset' state-run aerospace company HAL and told its employees that Rafale is their right. (Photo: PTI | File)
 In the interaction with former and past employees, Rahul Gandhi had accused the PM Modi government of destroying the 'strategic asset' state-run aerospace company HAL and told its employees that Rafale is their right. (Photo: PTI | File)

Bengaluru: Against the backdrop of Congress President Rahul Gandhi's interaction with present and past employees of HAL on the Rafale deal on Saturday, the state-run aerospace company regretted 'politicisation' of its employees and termed it as a fad and regrettable development that would be detrimental to national security and the organisation.

An HAL statement, which did not specifically refer to Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the employees, came after the event, where the Congress president alleged that temples of modern India were being attacked and destroyed.

 

An official from the agency told PIT that the NDA government has extended full-fledged support (to HAL), having placed supply orders of over Rs 27,340 crore during the 2014-18 period by recognising its premier position.

Towards improvement and up gradation of infrastructure, including ramping up of production facilities, funding to the tune of Rs 7,800 crore was sanctioned during the period, it said.

The official also said HAL enjoys pride of place in the defence and aerospace industry sector and has made an immense contribution to the nation-building process.

"Today's attempt at politicisation of the employees is a fad and regrettable development and will be detrimental to the interest of the organisation, its employees as well as national security," the HAL official told PTI in the statement.

In the interaction with former and past employees, Rahul Gandhi had accused the PM Modi government of destroying the "strategic asset" state-run aerospace company HAL and told its employees that Rafale is their right.

Congress, which has been accusing the government of benefiting Reliance Defence Ltd of Anil Ambani from the deal, has also been demanding answers on why the state-run aerospace major HAL was not involved in the deal as finalised during the UPA regime.

The party had been accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of snatching jobs of people of Karnataka by taking away the contract from HAL.

Rahul Gandhi had been saying that had HAL been selected in place of Reliance Defence, it could have generated employment to scores of unemployed youth in the state.

However, the BJP and Reliance Defence have dismissed all the allegations as false.

PM Modi had announced the procurement of 36 Rafale fighters after holding talks with then French President Francois Hollande on April 10, 2015, in Paris.

Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, hal, rafale deal, pm modi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Botched breast reduction surgery leaves woman with third breast under her armpit

This third breast is a fat necrosis which is a lump of dead and damaged tissue (Photo: Pixabay)
 

#MeToo’s biggest revelation soon? Sapna Bhavnani 'warns' Big B, gets 'warned' back

Like Tanushree Dutta is being credited for #MeToo India, will Sapna Bhavnani also soon be for tweet against Amitabh Bachchan?
 

Women and men in porn suffer from lack of desire and can't orgasm naturally

While effects on viewers are discussed a lot, impact on performers rarely gets attention (Photo: AFP)
 

Visually impaired girls perform Garba on song penned by PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi penned down the song titled 'Ghume Aeno Garbo' in his mother tongue - Gujarati. It is sung by Aishwarya Majmudar and Ami Parikh. (Photo: PTI | File)
 

On-field selfie with Virat Kohli proves costly, case filed against fan

A case of trespassing was slapped against 19-year-old Mohammad Khan, who breached security cordon to get up close with Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the second India versus West Indies Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
 

12 New Tata cars coming by 2023; will include Harrier, 45X & others

Details of other products are still not confirmed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP lawmakers face-off with Murli Manohar Joshi on GDP growth report

The draft report prepared by the Dr Joshi-led panel reportedly shares this scepticism and calls for a review of the government's method. (Photo: PTI | File)

Sedentary lifestyle leading to rise in breast cancer cases

October is celebrated annually as the Cancer Awareness Month, to spread awareness and remove the misconceptions that people have about the disease.

Bengaluru: Water recycling project by students bags award

Jitendra Singh (extreme-right) receiving the first prize at the National Social Enterprise Idea Challenge held at Azim Premji University in Bengaluru

Jolt to greens, water bottling unit runs illegally near Bannerghatta

The water bottling plant in the safe zone of BNP

Railway department may soon go solar at 3 Bengaluru stations

Enthused by this, environment activists are urging South Western Railways (SWR) officials to use large rooftop space available at the three main stations in the city to generate power.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham