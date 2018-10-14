search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Caught in #MeToo storm, Union Minister MJ Akbar resigns?

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 14, 2018, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Oct 14, 2018, 12:08 pm IST
Over dozen women journalists accused Akbar of sexual harassment who worked with him during his days as an editor.
The sexual harassment charges against MJ Akbar began with a tweet by journalist Priya Ramani on October 8, in which she said that an article she wrote for Vogue India a year ago on her experience was actually about MJ Akbar. (Photo: PTI | File)
 The sexual harassment charges against MJ Akbar began with a tweet by journalist Priya Ramani on October 8, in which she said that an article she wrote for Vogue India a year ago on her experience was actually about MJ Akbar. (Photo: PTI | File)

Mumbai: Union Minister MJ Akbar who arrived in India today morning tendered his resignation via email, and the principal secretary has been marked in the email, according to reports.

Over a dozen women journalists, who worked with MJ Akbar have accused him of sexual harassment during his days as an editor.

 

Read: Statement later: #MeToo-accused MJ Akbar after landing in Delhi

The sexual harassment charges against MJ Akbar began with a tweet by journalist Priya Ramani on October 8, in which she said that an article she wrote for Vogue India a year ago on her experience was actually about MJ Akbar.

Read: Union Minister and former editor M J Akbar accused of sexual harassment

The #MeToo movement has intensified in the country with more women recounting their experiences of sexual harassment in the entertainment and media industry.

Tags: mj akbar, #metoo movement, mj akbar resigns
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyundai Santro Old vs New: Major Differences

The new-gen Santro comes more than three years after the older version was discontinued.
 

Botched breast reduction surgery leaves woman with third breast under her armpit

This third breast is a fat necrosis which is a lump of dead and damaged tissue (Photo: Pixabay)
 

#MeToo’s biggest revelation soon? Sapna Bhavnani 'warns' Big B, gets 'warned' back

Like Tanushree Dutta is being credited for #MeToo India, will Sapna Bhavnani also soon be for tweet against Amitabh Bachchan?
 

Women and men in porn suffer from lack of desire and can't orgasm naturally

While effects on viewers are discussed a lot, impact on performers rarely gets attention (Photo: AFP)
 

Visually impaired girls perform Garba on song penned by PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi penned down the song titled 'Ghume Aeno Garbo' in his mother tongue - Gujarati. It is sung by Aishwarya Majmudar and Ami Parikh. (Photo: PTI | File)
 

On-field selfie with Virat Kohli proves costly, case filed against fan

A case of trespassing was slapped against 19-year-old Mohammad Khan, who breached security cordon to get up close with Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the second India versus West Indies Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shot by guard, Gurugram judge’s wife succumbs to injuries; son battles for life

In the video shared by ANI, the gunman shot the wife first and then the son. He tried to drag him in the car. After shooting, he left them on the road and drove away in the same car. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)

9 members of family dead after car rams truck in Chhattisgarh

The deceased were returning from Dongargarh after a visit to a temple when their SUV hit a truck in Rajnandgaon, around 70 kms from Raipur. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

In 'last-ditch effort', 2 US Senators write to PM Modi on data storage rule

The letter comes as relations between Washington and New Delhi are strained over multiple issues, including an Indo-Russian defence contract, India's new tariffs on electronics and other items, and its moves to buy oil from Iran despite upcoming US sanctions. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra withdraws textbook with 'derogatory remark' on Maratha king

The book, written by Dr Subha Sathe, has been prescribed under the supplementary reading scheme of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan programme aimed at universalisation of elementary education. (Representational Image)

Statement later: #MeToo-accused MJ Akbar after landing in Delhi

Akbar, the Minister of State for External Affairs, was in Nigeria when his name was taken in a #MeToo allegations thread on social media. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham