search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

After Titli, Telangana faces shortage of 3,000 MW

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SIVA RAMI REDDY
Published Oct 14, 2018, 12:41 am IST
Updated Oct 14, 2018, 12:43 am IST
Cyclone Titli has damaged the power grid in the north-south corridor.
However, he added, “To the maximum extent possible we will try to avoid the inconvenience by tapping power from hydel and thermal sources to the fullest extent. It is not only our problem. The entire south of India is affected.”
 However, he added, “To the maximum extent possible we will try to avoid the inconvenience by tapping power from hydel and thermal sources to the fullest extent. It is not only our problem. The entire south of India is affected.”

Hyderabad: Cyclone Titli has damaged the power grid in the north-south corridor. Therefore, the availability of power supply to southern states including Telangana state has been affected, said CMD of Genco Prabhakar Rao.

However, he added, “To the maximum extent possible we will try to avoid the inconvenience by tapping power from hydel and thermal sources to the fullest extent. It is not only our problem. The entire south of India is affected.”

 

At a review meeting held in the presence of caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday, it was revealed that 3,000 MW of power shortage would affect the state. He said there won’t be any power cuts. “We will try to avoid inconvenience by tapping power from hydel and thermal sources.”

Average demand of power is 10,500 MW
The state has recorded a peak consumption of 10,818 MW due to newly added load from Metro rail, Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation project and free 24 x 7 power supply to the farming sector. "On an average, the power demand is 10,500 MW. A loss of 3,000 MW would have to be made good by producing full capacity at Thermal and Hydel facilities", said Mr. Rao.

Tags: power supply, power shortage, cyclone titli, k. chandrasekhar rao, kaleswaram lift irrigation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Botched breast reduction surgery leaves woman with third breast under her armpit

This third breast is a fat necrosis which is a lump of dead and damaged tissue (Photo: Pixabay)
 

#MeToo’s biggest revelation soon? Sapna Bhavnani 'warns' Big B, gets 'warned' back

Like Tanushree Dutta is being credited for #MeToo India, will Sapna Bhavnani also soon be for tweet against Amitabh Bachchan?
 

Women and men in porn suffer from lack of desire and can't orgasm naturally

While effects on viewers are discussed a lot, impact on performers rarely gets attention (Photo: AFP)
 

Visually impaired girls perform Garba on song penned by PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi penned down the song titled 'Ghume Aeno Garbo' in his mother tongue - Gujarati. It is sung by Aishwarya Majmudar and Ami Parikh. (Photo: PTI | File)
 

On-field selfie with Virat Kohli proves costly, case filed against fan

A case of trespassing was slapped against 19-year-old Mohammad Khan, who breached security cordon to get up close with Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the second India versus West Indies Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)
 

12 New Tata cars coming by 2023; will include Harrier, 45X & others

Details of other products are still not confirmed.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

KR Sreenivas first named by Sandhya Menon

She added, “There is more but I don’t remember. I asked him to take his hands off my thigh and left. I registered a complaint with the HR after that. It was still Vijay Times employees who were handling HR. and the they actually told him about my complaint. (Representational Images)

CM Patnaik announces monetary relief for people hit by Cyclone Titli

Patnaik said the cyclone did the maximum damage to agriculture crops, roads and trees, adding a damage assessment will begin after immediate relief and restoration measures are completed. (Photo: ANI/Twitter) 

Indian Navy acquires deep submarine rescue capabilities, joins elite group

Indian Navy joins a select league of nations with capability to search, locate and provide rescue to distressed submarines by induction of 1st Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV) and associated kit in fly away configuration which can be rapidly mobilised. (Photo: Twitter | @indiannavy)

#MeToo: Journalists protest in Delhi, demand security at workplace

The journalists held protest expressing solidarity with their women colleagues who have come out and demanded proper implementation of prevention of sexual harassment act. (Photo: AP)

Kerala: Mass rally against Sabarimala verdict, activists threaten suicide

The faithful, a large number of them women, urged both the Central and the state governments to intervene in the matter to protect the sanctity of the centuries-old rituals and traditions of the hill shrine. (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham