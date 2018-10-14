After Titli, Telangana faces shortage of 3,000 MW

However, he added, “To the maximum extent possible we will try to avoid the inconvenience by tapping power from hydel and thermal sources to the fullest extent. It is not only our problem. The entire south of India is affected.”

Hyderabad: Cyclone Titli has damaged the power grid in the north-south corridor. Therefore, the availability of power supply to southern states including Telangana state has been affected, said CMD of Genco Prabhakar Rao.

However, he added, “To the maximum extent possible we will try to avoid the inconvenience by tapping power from hydel and thermal sources to the fullest extent. It is not only our problem. The entire south of India is affected.”

At a review meeting held in the presence of caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday, it was revealed that 3,000 MW of power shortage would affect the state. He said there won’t be any power cuts. “We will try to avoid inconvenience by tapping power from hydel and thermal sources.”

Average demand of power is 10,500 MW

The state has recorded a peak consumption of 10,818 MW due to newly added load from Metro rail, Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation project and free 24 x 7 power supply to the farming sector. "On an average, the power demand is 10,500 MW. A loss of 3,000 MW would have to be made good by producing full capacity at Thermal and Hydel facilities", said Mr. Rao.