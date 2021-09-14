Nation Current Affairs 14 Sep 2021 SC dismisses plea se ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC dismisses plea seeking COVID ex-gratia for kin of deceased lawyers

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2021, 12:54 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2021, 12:54 pm IST
This is a publicity interest litigation and just because you are in black coat does not mean your life is more precious than others, it said
Supreme Court of India (PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking directions to the Centre and others to pay Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to kin of advocates who have died within 60 years whether due to COVID-19 or other reasons, saying life of lawyers cannot be said to be "more precious" than others.

Observing that it cannot encourage filing of "bogus" public interest litigation (PIL) by lawyers, a bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud said the plea is a "publicity interest litigation" and not a single relevant ground has been raised in it.

 

The bench, also comprising Justices Vikram Nath and B V Nagarathna, said several people have died due to COVID-19 in the country and there is already a judgement passed by the apex court dealing with framing of guidelines for disbursement of compensation to kin of those who have died as a result of coronavirus.

"Are other people of the society not important," the bench told advocate Pradeep Kumar Yadav, who had filed the petition.

"This is a publicity interest litigation and just because you are in black coat does not mean your life is more precious than others," the bench observed, adding, "We must not encourage lawyers to file bogus PILs."

 

The top court, which observed that "cut-copy-paste" has been done in the plea, said it would not happen that lawyers will file PIL like this to demand compensation and the court will allow it.

It said several people have died of COVID-19 and lawyers cannot be an exception.

Yadav requested the bench that he will withdraw the plea and file it with better grounds.

The bench, however, dismissed the petition with a cost of Rs 10,000 payable to the Supreme Court Bar Association within a week.

In his plea, Yadav had arrayed the Centre, Bar Council of India and several other bar bodies as respondents.

 

The petition had sought directions to the respondents to pay ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of advocate, who have died within 60 years whether from COVID-19 or any other manner, and in cases of pandemic, additional monetary help be provided to them.

...
Tags: covid death, ex gratia, public interest litigation, lawyers, justice d y chandrachud
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

There has been a spurt in grenade attacks by militants in Kashmir in recent times. (Representational image: PTI)

Grenade attack in J-K's Pulwama, four civilians injured

Since the agitation involves the issue of human rights, whereas the right to agitate in a peaceful manner is also to be respected, the commission needs to take care of various human rights issues.(Representational Image/AP)

NHRC notices to four govts, police chiefs over farmers protests 'adverse impact'

Health workers collect blood samples in the neighborhood for testing after a 12-year-old boy died of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India. (File Image/AP)

Nipah suspected in patient in Mangaluru, samples sent for test

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao during the meeting. (DC)

Udupi district administration to conduct fever survey



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India records 25,404 COVID-19 cases, 339 deaths

Devotees carry an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha to take home for worship during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

Don't beat around the bush, SC judges tell Centre on Pegasus row

Chief Justice N.V. Ramana reiterated it will not put in the public domain by stating on affidavit whether or not it used the Pegasus spyware. (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi to attend Quad summit in Washington on Sep 24: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

71% of children have Covid antibodies: Sero survey

The survey from Maharashtra and Delhi shows that about 50-75 per cent of children have developed antibodies. (Photo: PTI/File)

ED seeks CBI's help to trace former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh

Deshmukh challenged the summons issued by the Supreme Court. (Photo: Twitter/ @MahaDGIPR)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->