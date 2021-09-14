World America 14 Sep 2021 New US bill can help ...
World, America

New US bill can help millions, including Indians to get US Green Card

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2021, 2:26 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2021, 6:26 am IST
The bill does not contain permanent structural changes to the legal immigration system
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently in the US. (DC File Image)
 A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently in the US. (DC File Image)

Washington: Millions of people stuck for years in the employment-based Green Card backlog in the US, including a sizable number of Indians, can hope for a lawful permanent residency in America by paying a supplemental fee if a new House bill is passed into law.

The move, if included in the reconciliation package and passed into law, is expected to help thousands of Indian IT professionals who are currently stuck in an agonising Green Card backlog.

 

A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently in the US.

According to the committee print released by the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over immigration, an employment-based immigrant applicant with a priority date that is more than 2 years before can adjust to permanent residence without numerical limits by paying a supplemental fee of USD 5,000.

The fee is USD 50,000 for the EB-5 category (immigrant investors). The provisions expire in 2031, the Forbes magazine reported.

 

For a family-based immigrant who is sponsored by a US citizen and with a priority date that is more than 2 years before, the fee for getting a Green Card would be USD 2,500.

The supplement fee would be USD 1,500 if an applicant's priority date is not within two years but they are required to be present in the country, according to the committee print. This fee would be in addition to any administrative processing fee paid by the applicant.

However, the bill does not contain permanent structural changes to the legal immigration system, including eliminating country caps for green cards or increasing the annual quotas of H-1B visas.

 

Before becoming law, the provisions would have to pass the Judiciary Committee, the House of Representatives and the Senate and be signed by the president, the report said.

According to a report in CBSNews, if successful, the legalisation plan would allow undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) beneficiaries, farmworkers and other pandemic-era essential workers to apply for permanent US residency, or green cards.

Reacting to the bill, David J Bier, Immigration policy analyst at Cato Institute, said, "employment-based applicants can adjust if they have waited 2 years from their priority date... this is almost like abolishing the EB caps for adjustment applicants who can pay $5K. Awesome!"

 

"For EB5, it's $50K fee. Even those who can't afford the fees or who are abroad would benefit from freeing up this cap space for others. It's unfair that the bill maintains the country caps as is, so Indians and Chinese will be the only EB applicants required to pay the $5K/50K," he said in a series of tweets.

He said that the base caps for diversity, family, and #H1B all remain the same.

"Since H1B is the feeder for most EB, that's basically like keeping the EB cap the same. No reforms to #H2A, #H2B, or other work programs, so nothing to help unskilled workers/address the border," he said.

 

"Basically, this bill will help a few legal immigrants abroad indirectly, but the main purpose is integration of existing immigrants. That's a noble cause, but the immigration/migration part of immigration reform is just left out. No new pathways for workers, same system," he tweeted.

US Congressmen, including Indian-American Raja Krishnamoorthi had last month urged their Congressional colleagues to support their move to employment-based Green Card backlog as part of budget reconciliation.

A group of 40 US lawmakers, led by Krishnamoorthi, had written to Speaker of House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, saying the budget reconciliation package provides relief to these individuals stuck in the employment-based Green Card backlog, thereby strengthening the economy in the process.

 

They argued that under current law, the American economy is unable to access the full international talent pool of high-skilled workers already present and working in the United States today  indeed, the very scientists, inventors, health care workers, entrepreneurs, and other professionals that give the US its edge over its global competitors today.

This is because there is effectively a Green Card ban on high-skilled immigrants from India, China, and other countries with large populations of workers eager to remain in America and power forward our economy and social safety net programs for generations to come, they said.

 

This arbitrary cap is keeping some of the world's most talented individuals from permanently calling America home, encouraging them to take their inventions, expertise, and creativity to other countries instead.

Most workers in the employment-based Green Card backlog are already in the United States on temporary nonimmigrant visas, such as the H-1B visa for workers in specialty occupations, that are renewable but greatly restrict beneficiaries from reaching their full potential.

Right now, no more than seven per cent of employment-based green cards are available to individuals from a single country, which has created a decades-long backlog for would-be immigrants from India and China.

 

Indian nationals face a particularly daunting backlog of 80 years, and an anticipated 200,000 will die before achieving lawful permanent resident status, the lawmakers said.

H-1B holders are unable to change jobs or start their own businesses -- despite the fact that they have been shown to boost overall productivity, wages, and new patents, they said.

The temporary nature of the H-1B visa forces beneficiaries to live in a constant state of uncertainty, preventing them from becoming entrepreneurs, buying homes, employing more Americans, or otherwise fully establishing themselves as permanent fixtures within the American economy.

 

...
Tags: us green card, green card backlog, us permanent resident card, us house of representatives judiciary committee, h-1b visas, cbsnews, temporary protected status (tps), david j bier, raja krishnamoorthi, chuck schumer
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle


Horoscope 14 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From World

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens to apprentice Amy Gray during a visit to a British Gas training academy in Leicestershire, England, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.(AP)

UK approves vaccines for 12-15s, aims to avoid lockdowns

According to data by Special Inspector for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), more than 5,000 women were working in the military sector in Afghanistan. (ANI Photo)

Women in Afghanistan seek 'Right to return' to govt jobs

Taliban also announced that they will launch a program to send students abroad to pursue higher education. (Representational image: ANI)

Afghan Ministry of Education to change curriculum as per Sharia laws

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (AP)

New Zealand extends lockdown in virus-hit Auckland



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From America

US Citizenship Bill to help many Indians

The bill, if passed by both the chambers of the Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden would bring citizenship to millions of foreign nationals. (Representational Image/PTI)

US eases travel recommendations on India as COVID-19 cases fall

The latest travel advisory replaces the one issued on May 5 that had placed India in the Level 4 category. (Representational image: PTI)

No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US

State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, on February 9, 2021. (Olivier Douliery/Pool via AP)

As US military leaves Kabul, many Americans, Afghans remain

People evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

US allows some H-1B visa seekers to re-submit their applications

The H-1B visa allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->