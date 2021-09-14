Nation Current Affairs 14 Sep 2021 Nipah suspected in p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nipah suspected in patient in Mangaluru, samples sent for test

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2021, 1:14 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2021, 1:21 pm IST
The person's family members have been kept in isolation
Health workers collect blood samples in the neighborhood for testing after a 12-year-old boy died of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India. (File Image/AP)
Mangaluru: More than a week after a 12-year-old boy succumbed to the Nipah virus in Kerala's Kozhikode district, a person being treated at a hospital here is suspected to have the infection and his samples have been sent for test.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra told reporters here Tuesday that it was only a suspected case, but cannot be neglected. The person is a native of Karwar and is working at Goa in an RT-PCR test kit manufacturing unit, he said.

 

The DC said his samples are sent for test to National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and the result is awaited. The person's family members have been kept in isolation.

The patient had not shown severe symptoms till the sample was sent for testing on Monday, he said.

The primary contacts of the person have been traced and detected. The district administrations of Udupi and Karwar are also alerted on the matter, Rajendra said.

Tags: karnataka nipah virus scare, kerala nipah virus, nipah virus
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


