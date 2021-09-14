Nation Current Affairs 14 Sep 2021 NHRC notices to four ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NHRC notices to four govts, police chiefs over farmers protests 'adverse impact'

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2021, 1:38 pm IST
Updated Sep 14, 2021, 1:38 pm IST
There is an allegation that there is 'breach of the corona protocols by the agitating farmers at the protest sites'
Since the agitation involves the issue of human rights, whereas the right to agitate in a peaceful manner is also to be respected, the commission needs to take care of various human rights issues.(Representational Image/AP)
 Since the agitation involves the issue of human rights, whereas the right to agitate in a peaceful manner is also to be respected, the commission needs to take care of various human rights issues.(Representational Image/AP)

New Delhi: The NHRC has sent notices to governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajastan and their police chiefs, over allegations that the ongoing farmers protests have "adversely impacted" industrial units and transportation, and Covid safety norms have been breached at the agitation sites.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in a statement, said it has also asked the National Disaster Management Authority, Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Union Health Ministry to submit reports with respect to the "adverse impact of farmers agitation on various aspects and observance of Covid protocols at the protests sites".

 

"The NHRC has received several complaints regarding the ongoing farmers protest. There are allegations of adverse impact on the industrial units, seriously effecting more than 9,000 micro, medium and large companies," it said.

Allegedly, transportation is also adversely impacted, causing the commuters, patients, people with disability and senior citizens to suffer due to the heavy congestion on roads occupied by the protesting farmers, the rights panel said.

There is an allegation that there is "breach of the corona protocols by the agitating farmers at the protest sites". There is further allegation that the inhabitants are not being allowed to move out of their houses due to the blockade of the passage, it added.

 

There are also reports that people have to travel long distances to reach their destinations due to the ongoing agitation, and barricades have been put on the state borders, it added.

Accordingly the commission has issued notices to the chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi; and director generals of police, of the three states and Delhi police commissioner, asking them to submit their respective action taken reports, the statement said.

Since the agitation involves the issue of human rights, whereas the right to agitate in a peaceful manner is also to be respected, the commission needs to take care of various human rights issues, the statement said.

 

Hence, the Commission besides issuing notice to various states has also taken a few more actions, officials said.

The Institute of Economic Growth (IEG) had been asked to examine the adverse impact of the farmers agitation on industrial and commercial activities and production, and disruption of transport services on commercial and normal consumers, including inconvenience and additional expenditure, among others, and to submit a comprehensive report in the matter by October 10, the statement said.

The NDMA, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health, have been asked to submit reports with respect to the adverse impact of farmers agitation on various aspects and observance of COVID Protocols at the protests sites, it said.

 

"In the case of alleged gangrape of a human rights activist at the protest site, no report was received from the DM, Jhajjar regarding the payment of compensation to the NOK (next of kin) of the deceased. A fresh reminder was issued to the DM, Jhajjar, to file the report by October 10," the statement said.

Delhi School of Social Work, University of Delhi is requested to depute teams to conduct a survey and submit a report, assessing the disruption of livelihood, lives of people, impact on the aged and infirm persons due to protracted agitation by farmers, the rights panel said.

 

Farmers from various states have been protesting at Singhu Border and Tikri Border of Delhi-Haryana, Ghazipur border of Delhi-Uttar Pradesh, and have camped their since November 25 last year, seeking repealing of the three new agri laws.

...
Tags: farmers protest, national human rights commission (nhrc), delhi, uttar pradesh, haryana, rajasthan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

There has been a spurt in grenade attacks by militants in Kashmir in recent times. (Representational image: PTI)

Grenade attack in J-K's Pulwama, four civilians injured

Health workers collect blood samples in the neighborhood for testing after a 12-year-old boy died of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India. (File Image/AP)

Nipah suspected in patient in Mangaluru, samples sent for test

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao during the meeting. (DC)

Udupi district administration to conduct fever survey

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

SC dismisses plea seeking COVID ex-gratia for kin of deceased lawyers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nipah suspected in patient in Mangaluru, samples sent for test

Health workers collect blood samples in the neighborhood for testing after a 12-year-old boy died of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India. (File Image/AP)

PM Modi to attend Quad summit in Washington on Sep 24: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

71% of children have Covid antibodies: Sero survey

The survey from Maharashtra and Delhi shows that about 50-75 per cent of children have developed antibodies. (Photo: PTI/File)

ED seeks CBI's help to trace former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh

Deshmukh challenged the summons issued by the Supreme Court. (Photo: Twitter/ @MahaDGIPR)

SC dismisses plea seeking COVID ex-gratia for kin of deceased lawyers

Supreme Court of India (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->