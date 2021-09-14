Nation Current Affairs 14 Sep 2021 Karnataka Congress o ...
Karnataka Congress opposes NEP, says it promotes privatization of education sector

ANI
Published Sep 14, 2021, 11:23 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2021, 11:45 am IST
The BJP pushed it without listening to any stakeholder's opinions, said Karnataka Education Minister Kimmane Ratnakar
Kimmane Ratnakar (Wikipedia)
 Kimmane Ratnakar (Wikipedia)

Shivamogga: Former Karnataka Education Minister and state Congress spokesperson Kimmane Ratnakar on Monday opposed the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) in the state stating that it would promote the privatization of the education sector on a large scale.

Speaking at a press conference in Shivamogga, Ratnakar said the government had not discussed the impacts of the NEP with experts. Nor was it debated in the legislature.

 

"Congress is vehemently opposing the new education policy, which aims to bring a paradigm shift in the education system but not tabled for discussion. This is a serious matter related to every citizen in the country," he said.

"It should have been debated in the Parliament and respective state Assembly. But the BJP pushed it without listening to any stakeholder's opinions," he further said.

"There is a threat of private players taking over the education sector. The poor people will lose opportunities," Ratnakar added.

 

The Central government launched NEP on July 29, 2020. On its first anniversary last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched SAFAL (Structured Assessment For Analysing Learning), a competency-based assessment for grades 3, 5, and 8 introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

