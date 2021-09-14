Nation Current Affairs 14 Sep 2021 India records 25,404 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India records 25,404 COVID-19 cases, 339 deaths

PTI
Published Sep 14, 2021, 10:26 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2021, 10:26 am IST
The tally of active cases has declined to 3,62,207, which comprises 1.09 per cent of the total infections
Devotees carry an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha to take home for worship during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 Devotees carry an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha to take home for worship during Ganesh Chaturthi festival celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 25,404 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the country to 3,32,89,579, while the count of active cases declined to 3,62,207, according to Union health ministry data on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,43,213, with 339 daily fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The tally of active cases has declined to 3,62,207, which comprises 1.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.58 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 12,062 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 14,30,891 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the country on Monday, taking the total of such examinations to 54,44,44,967.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.78 per cent. This has been below three per cent for the last 15 days.

 

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.07 per cent. The figure has been below three per cent for the last 81 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,24,84,159, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has reached 75.22 crore, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one crore-mark on December 19.

 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

...
Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination, india covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 14 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran. (Photo: ANI)

Concerns on 'love and narcotic jihad' should be discussed: Kerala BJP Chief

The survey from Maharashtra and Delhi shows that about 50-75 per cent of children have developed antibodies. (Photo: PTI/File)

PGIMER sero survey shows 71 per cent of children show Covid antibodies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi to attend Quad summit in Washington on Sep 24: MEA

Referring to an earlier Supreme Court ruling, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal said when the issue before the court is the violation of the right to privacy of citizens, the government can’t be seen to be stonewalling the information sought by the court. — PTI

Centre not to file affidavit on Pegasus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Don't beat around the bush, SC judges tell Centre on Pegasus row

Chief Justice N.V. Ramana reiterated it will not put in the public domain by stating on affidavit whether or not it used the Pegasus spyware. (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi to attend Quad summit in Washington on Sep 24: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

PGIMER sero survey shows 71 per cent of children show Covid antibodies

The survey from Maharashtra and Delhi shows that about 50-75 per cent of children have developed antibodies. (Photo: PTI/File)

ED seeks CBI's help to trace former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh

Deshmukh challenged the summons issued by the Supreme Court. (Photo: Twitter/ @MahaDGIPR)

Panneerselvam and Palaniswami exempted from appearing before lower court

Justice M Nirmal Kumar, who listened to the arguments of the senior counsel for both the sides, reserved his orders, today. (Wikimedia Commons)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->