India Inc spends Rs 1,600 cr in CSR to fight Covid second wave

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 14, 2021, 1:32 am IST
Updated Sep 14, 2021, 6:44 am IST
The study conducted by CSRBOX showed that Indian companies launched 750 CSR initiatives during Covid second wave
More than 400 of the corporate CSR initiatives to combat the second wave of infections were aimed at procuring medical supplies, ventilators, and safety gear like PPE kits. — Twitter
Hyderabad: The Indian industry has spent over Rs 1,600 crore on combating the second wave of Covid-19 in the financial year 2020-21, a study of 350 public-listed companies revealed.

The study, which was conducted by CSR knowledge and impact intelligence portal CSRBOX, showed that Indian companies had launched over 750 corporate social responsibility initiatives in response to the second wave, and that 35 per cent of these interventions were implemented in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

 

Around 57 per cent of the CSR initiatives to combat the second wave of Covid-19 were targeted at direct beneficiaries, i.e. Covid-infected people. More than 400 of the corporate CSR initiatives to combat the second wave of infections were aimed at procuring medical supplies, ventilators, and safety gear like PPE kits.

